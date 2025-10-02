Turns out, Jonathan Anderson sent VIP guests home with goodie bags after his debut Dior women's show on October 1. They weren't your average hand cream or candle-filled totes, but rather, Spring 2026 accessories straight from Dior's catalog.

The mid-afternoon affair marked a major career move for Anderson, one style enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting since last April. Since it would've been a shame to end the celebration early, Anderson hosted his front-row few at an after-party. Jennifer Lawrence was one of the first stars to arrive. There wasn't a Dior-only dress code, but Lawrence still brought one Spring 2026 style: the burgundy, handle-less clutch she carried to the runway.

Lawrence is clearly a fan of the unreleased purse, having worn it twice in one day. This time, she styled it with shades opposite it on the color wheel. Its "Chili Flake" finish—as fashion features writer Emma Childs called it—bordered on burgundy next to her chartreuse-colored camisole. The top's slouchy satin was lined with black lace along the neck and hem. A corded necklace, courtesy of Tiffany & Co., added some extra crimson color blocking. To finish, Lawrence paired a navy coat with a matching midi skirt.

Jennifer Lawrence waved to paparazzi with a burgundy Dior bag in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence's clutch didn't appear on the Spring 2026 catwalk. (Anderson reserved its space for glossy, quilted shoulder bags and top-handle totes featuring pasta-shaped bows.) It only appeared during Lawrence's step-and-repeat, over a voluminous khaki trench coat.

She layered a baby blue button-down underneath a cropped navy vest, inspired by the suiting seen in Anderson's Dior Men line. A Spring 2026 It-shoe contender, bow-topped Mary Janes, popped up beneath her gray trousers.

A khaki trench matched its timeless aura. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While en route to the same Dior after-party, Anya Taylor-Joy was photographed with a Spring 2026 purse in tow. The Queen's Gambit star chose Anderson's interpretation of the Dior Book Tote—but not Lawrence or Rihanna's yellow Dracula edition.

Her pink bag traded the Toile de Jouy Sauvage motif for author Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' Les Liaisons dangereuses cover. It looked luxurious with black bow-topped pumps, presumably from Anderson's Dior.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before meeting up with J.Law, Anya was spotted outside her Parisian hotel. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Anderson's Book Tote isn't a complete reimagining of the Maria Grazia Chiuri-era staple. It's still structurally sound, monogrammed, and made of canvas. That didn't stop the Spring 2026 style from going viral. In late June, Dior shared close-ups of the Dracula and Les Liaisons dangereuses covers. Taylor-Joy commented on the post with a simple, "Yes." My sentiments exactly.

A few weeks later, other classic literary colorways debuted on the Dior Men Spring 2026 runway. (See In Cold Blood by Truman Capote, Bonjour Tristesse by Françoise Sagan, Ulysses by James Joyce, Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert, and Les Fleurs du Mal by Charles Baudelaire.) Taylor-Joy's version, however, didn't make the cut.

A moment for Anya's Les Liaisons Dangereuses bag, close up. (Image credit: @dior)

The entire Dior Spring 2026 collection has only been public knowledge for 24 hours, and already, celebrities are supporting Anderson's direction in spades. I'd say, that's a successful women's debut, wouldn't you?