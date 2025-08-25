In the two months since Jonathan Anderson's debut at Dior, devoted ambassador Jennifer Lawrence abstained from his new designs. Instead, she added a Maria Grazia Chuiri-era bowling bag to her collection. This begged the question, Would a creative director shift end J.Law's Dior reign?

On August 25, I breathed a sigh of relief: Lawrence was spotted with Anderson's viral take on the Book Tote in tow, proving she's a Dior girl through and through. Though the updated carry-all is available in six book cover-inspired variations, Lawrence chose the Rihanna-beloved Dracula version. It trades the Toile de Jouy Sauvage motif for author Bram Stoker's book cover. The ruby red script is stamped onto the rectangular exterior of a turmeric yellow tote, as modeled by Rihanna all around Paris last month.

The Spring 2026 Men's accessory was clearly the star of Lawrence's street style set (as it should be). She matched its crimson text to her corduroy trousers, courtesy of The Row. The $2,250 pants joined Lawrence's collection in August 2024, but thanks to The Row effect, they look good as new.

J.Law quietly pledged loyalty to Jonathan Anderson with the Dracula tote in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On top, Lawrence layered an ivory crewneck sweater over a white T-shirt—presumably one of her vintage tees. Then, she slipped on new Studio Nicholson sandals. The black calfskin follows the same shape as her The Row boat shoes, except with Spring 2025's peep-toe box trend.

Tortoiseshell sunglasses, courtesy of Khaite's collaboration with Oliver Peoples, finished her off-duty outfit.

A few hours later, a Book Tote-clad Lawrence was photographed once again. She swapped her corduroy bottoms for fall 2025's slouchy jeans trend. Her oversize sweatshirt also disappeared. Instead, Lawrence only wore the white T-shirt previously seen underneath her long-sleeve. A black baseball cap made it into her quick change.

Within hours, J.Law re-emerged from her apartment in the same Dracula tote, plus new jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Anderson's novel interpretation of Grazia Chiuri's Book Totes is merely months old, and already it's a celebrity essential. Days after it premiered at Anderson's Dior Men's Spring 2026 show, it popped up on Rihanna's arm. On July 1, she modeled Lawrence's Dracula design alongside a cropped polo shirt and low-rise jeans.

On July 1, Rihanna brought the Dior Dracula tote out for a spin in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rumor has it, the new Spring 2026 staple is made of the same structured cotton of yesteryear's Book Totes. Since Spring 2018, Grazia Chiuri released multiple shades and sizes, each monogrammed with "CHRISTIAN DIOR" across the center.

For a more literal take on the Book Tote, Anderson shrunk the iconic logo and nixed the designer's first name, letting the book's title take center stage. In addition to the Dracula model, the former Loewe designer printed In Cold Blood by Truman Capote, Bonjour Tristesse by Françoise Sagan, Ulysses by James Joyce, Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert, and Les Fleurs du Mal by Charles Baudelaire on various bags. These Western classics popped up on the Spring 2026 catwalk, too.

However, the Dracula design has undeniably hypnotized the celebrity set—much like the fictional vampire himself.

A model carried Jonathan's new Book Tote on the Dior Men's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Unfortunately, Rihanna's approval didn't change the Book Tote's status: They aren't available to shop yet. It's a Spring 2026 style, so watch Dior's shelves early next year.

With Lawrence on board, maybe we can convince Anderson to move up its drop date, just this once. If not, shop Dior's pre-Anderson Book Totes below. Once the new line releases, they'll sell out faster than a BookTok recommendation.