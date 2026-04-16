Picture the most casual looks in your closet, then add a Hermès Birkin bag into the mix. That's a day in the life of Jennifer Lopez, a Birkin collector who rarely saves the investment pieces for "special occasions." Rather, she uses the bag's exclusivity to elevate everyday styles, like her trench-adjacent shirt dress on April 15.

Wednesday night brought Lopez and her Birkin to a theater in L.A., where her child, Emme, was performing. Her proud mom outfit began with a camel-colored wrap dress, featuring oversize lapels, structured shoulders, and a cinched belt. Usually, sneakers or lived-in totes complement the nonchalant charm of shirt dresses. Lopez, however, accessorized hers the only way she knows how: with a Hermès Birkin 30, crafted from wine-red crocodile skin. J.Lo keeps the price tags of her Birkins under lock and key, but an equally-glossy, purple-red rendition is available secondhand for $74,500 right now.

Jennifer Lopez was impossible to miss in a contrasting shirt dress and Hermès Birkin bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This rich shade of red stretched onto her knee-high boots, which looked cut from the same luxurious cloth as her Birkin. Her liquid-looking Femme LA pair also appeared to boast a croc-esque texture atop the patent leather. Like most knee-highs on her shoe rack, the toe boxes were as pointy as her stilettos were slim. Better yet: Lopez's exact boots are on-sale from $229 to $69.99.

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None of the Hermès bags in Lopez's closet are too extravagant for everyday wear, though she doesn't wear this croc shade nearly as often as its ivory, black, or suede sisters. She is, on the other hand, known to match her shoes to her Birkin. Just see the Maid In Manhattan actor's Uggs and Hermès bag last June, and their coordinating chestnut-colored suede. More recently, in Jan. 2026, Lopez's pointy black platforms were a perfect shade match to her croc-embossed Birkin. Even her Sasha Therese dress (which was just as easy-breezy as her latest midi) came in a coordinating shade.

Now, as we enter shirt dress season, don't limit the spring staple's styling potential to sneaker trends and bottomless bags. They deserve a spot in your after-hours rotation, too—even if you're not pairing them with fashion's most exclusive bag.

Shop Shirt Dresses and Croc Bags Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

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