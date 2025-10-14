When I heard Victoria Beckham was spotted in New York, I suspected my article would highlight her latest color combination. She's pulled off everything from cherry red and turquoise to gray and plum with ease. Much to my surprise, Beckham opted out of any color at all on October 14.

Paparazzi photographed Beckham outside Midtown's Estiatorio Milos after lunch in all-black attire. That's right, not even a jewel-toned handbag made the cut. She paired a long-sleeve with a matching pencil skirt, which stopped just above her ankle. Close-ups of the shirt revealed the back was subtly sheer: Mesh lining stretched from her sleeves down to her lower back.

The skirt's side panels were also transparent, though not nearly risqué as her shirt's back. Saint Laurent Babylones—the same peep-toe mules in Hailey Bieber's closet—replaced her signature platform pumps.



It wouldn't be a proper Beckham look without oversize sunglasses. This time, she chose aviator-style shades with black-out lenses.

Victoria Beckham was spotted post-lunch in surprisingly simple selects. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Beckham's bag—a Hermès Kelly 20, to be specific—didn't have to be colorful to fill the rare requirements. Named the Kelly en Desordre, the limited-edition model debuted in the label's Fall 2022 collection. It instantly made waves for its deconstructed exterior, which flipped the classic Kelly on its head.

Typically, front straps (called Sangles) fasten the purse in a straight-across line. The Kelly en Desorde's Sangles tilt diagonally, as if the bag was stolen half-way through production. Even the gold hardware was uneven. This trademark feature doesn't affect the bag's function. The closure still opens and shuts like the average Kelly, except with a thicker flap. Elongated shoulder straps ensured its avant-garde accent remained front and center. Secure yourself the same style for $43,855.

The color story—though surprising for a modern-day Beckham—was right in line with the designer's Spring 2026 show. Black-on-black sets appeared multiple times in the Paris Fashion Week show, starting right away in Look 1. A feather-covered top and drop-waist trousers—both in black—opened the 40-piece presentation. Beckham hasn't styled the line yet, but regardless, it's inspiring her daily dress.

