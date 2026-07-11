Rihanna Dresses Up Her Sweats With a Sold-Out Louis Vuitton Sequin Bag and Crystal-Covered Gucci Pumps

Whether she's wearing runway looks or casual clothing, Rihanna's outfits are always enviable. On July 10, the Fenty founder was photographed leaving New York City's Four Seasons wearing gray sweats, which she elevated with some seriously luxe accessories.

The superstar paired dark gray leggings with a baggy gray hoodie, which she wore zipped up over a white T-shirt. In true Rihanna style, the "Umbrella" singer dressed up her day-off look with loud luxury items.

The mom-of-three carried a sold-out Louis Vuitton Speedy Handbag Fleur De Jais Monogram Canvas 30 Satchel. The monogram-print is a staple style for the fashion house, but Rihanna's bag is a new twist on the classic silhouette—it's adorned with sequins and patches of velvet.

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The sparkly style has long since sold out, but trades hands for approximately $3,000 on resale sites.

Rihanna carrying her Louis Vuitton Speedy Handbag Fleur De Jais Monogram Canvas 30 Satchel. (Image credit: Jairo / BACKGRID)

Louis Vuitton Pre-Owned Speedy Handbag Fleur De Jais Monogram Canvas 30 Satchel $2,870 at Farfetch

As if her Louis Vuitton bag wasn't sparkly enough, Rihanna completed her outfit with a pair of Gucci's Castello Embellished Satin Pumps. The satin heels feature an ankle strap, which is also covered in crystals, and retail for $2,600.

Rihanna adds a little sparkle to her outfit with Gucci pumps. (Image credit: Jairo / BACKGRID)

Gucci Castello Embellished Satin Pumps in Black $2,600 at Mytheresa

Basically, if anyone is still attached to Spring 2026's sportif trend, which combines designer items with casual athleisure pieces, Rihanna just gave the craze her seal of approval.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Rihanna

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TOPICS Rihanna Gucci