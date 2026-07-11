Rihanna Dresses Up Her Sweats With a Sold-Out Louis Vuitton Sequin Bag and Crystal-Covered Gucci Pumps
Her outfit's a masterclass in 2026's sportif trend.
Whether she's wearing runway looks or casual clothing, Rihanna's outfits are always enviable. On July 10, the Fenty founder was photographed leaving New York City's Four Seasons wearing gray sweats, which she elevated with some seriously luxe accessories.
The superstar paired dark gray leggings with a baggy gray hoodie, which she wore zipped up over a white T-shirt. In true Rihanna style, the "Umbrella" singer dressed up her day-off look with loud luxury items.
The mom-of-three carried a sold-out Louis Vuitton Speedy Handbag Fleur De Jais Monogram Canvas 30 Satchel. The monogram-print is a staple style for the fashion house, but Rihanna's bag is a new twist on the classic silhouette—it's adorned with sequins and patches of velvet.
The sparkly style has long since sold out, but trades hands for approximately $3,000 on resale sites.
As if her Louis Vuitton bag wasn't sparkly enough, Rihanna completed her outfit with a pair of Gucci's Castello Embellished Satin Pumps. The satin heels feature an ankle strap, which is also covered in crystals, and retail for $2,600.
Basically, if anyone is still attached to Spring 2026's sportif trend, which combines designer items with casual athleisure pieces, Rihanna just gave the craze her seal of approval.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.