Taylor Swift's Post-Wedding Style Era Starts With a Strapless Markarian Ball Gown Constructed From Floral Brocade
The singer just accompanied her new husband to a glitzy wedding in California.
After throwing an extravagant wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce allegedly embarked upon a short honeymoon. On July 10, the newlyweds attended the wedding of Kelce's former teammate, JuJu Smith-Schuster, to Laura Kruk, giving us a glimpse at Swift's own post-bridal style era.
Swift and Kelce were photographed holding hands at the outdoor wedding, which took place at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California. For the occasion, the "Opalite" songwriter wore a Markarian Laila Floral Brocade Gown, constructed from shimmering floral brocade, featuring a corset bodice and a voluminous skirt.
The "Red" singer accessorized her glamorous ball gown with a Cartier Love Bracelet, a pair of sold-out Larkspur and Hawk Posy Earrings, and Crap Eyewear's $99 the Marquee Rox shades in tortoiseshell.
Although details regarding Swift and Kelce's own wedding remain scarce, some guests have overlooked the alleged NDA in order to share some insight.
For instance, singer Maren Morris shared several Instagram photos of Swift and Kelce's wedding day, including a delicate wedding favor handkerchief featuring a lyric from the song "Blank Space."
Along with a symbol intertwining the letter T twice with two hearts, the handkerchief quoted "Blank Space"—which is apparently Kelce's favorite Swift song: "So it's gonna be forever..."
While Swift hasn't released any photographs of her wedding dress as yet, her publicist, Tree Paine, shared the news that the bride wore a custom gown from Christian Dior by Jonathan Anderson. She accessorized the bespoke dress with a pair of custom Christian Louboutin heels and jewels from Cartier.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.