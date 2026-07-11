After throwing an extravagant wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce allegedly embarked upon a short honeymoon. On July 10, the newlyweds attended the wedding of Kelce's former teammate, JuJu Smith-Schuster, to Laura Kruk, giving us a glimpse at Swift's own post-bridal style era.

Swift and Kelce were photographed holding hands at the outdoor wedding, which took place at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California. For the occasion, the "Opalite" songwriter wore a Markarian Laila Floral Brocade Gown, constructed from shimmering floral brocade, featuring a corset bodice and a voluminous skirt.

The "Red" singer accessorized her glamorous ball gown with a Cartier Love Bracelet, a pair of sold-out Larkspur and Hawk Posy Earrings, and Crap Eyewear's $99 the Marquee Rox shades in tortoiseshell.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended their first wedding as newlyweds on July 10. (Image credit: Getty Images/PTR/Star Max/GC Images)

Although details regarding Swift and Kelce's own wedding remain scarce, some guests have overlooked the alleged NDA in order to share some insight.

For instance, singer Maren Morris shared several Instagram photos of Swift and Kelce's wedding day, including a delicate wedding favor handkerchief featuring a lyric from the song "Blank Space."

Along with a symbol intertwining the letter T twice with two hearts, the handkerchief quoted "Blank Space"—which is apparently Kelce's favorite Swift song : "So it's gonna be forever..."

"So it's gonna be forever..." (Image credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

While Swift hasn't released any photographs of her wedding dress as yet, her publicist, Tree Paine, shared the news that the bride wore a custom gown from Christian Dior by Jonathan Anderson. She accessorized the bespoke dress with a pair of custom Christian Louboutin heels and jewels from Cartier.

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