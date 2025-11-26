It looks like Kaia Gerber tracked down one of the best Black Friday fashion deals before even Marie Claire editors could.

On November 25, Gerber used her trip to the Beverly Hills restaurant Matsuhisa to model an early Black Friday find from Mango. Over an as-yet-unidentified little black dress and a pair of pointed-toe slingback heels, she layered a blueberry faux fur coat. Its opulent texture and sleek, collarless silhouette look like it could hail from a designer rack—but it's actually a coat from Gerber's Mango partywear collection. Right now, her select is 20 percent off in Mango's Black Friday sale.

Kaia Gerber out in Los Angeles with her Mango coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kaia Gerber teamed up with Mango earlier this fall to design a line of rhinestone-spangled tops, open-back metallic dresses, and slouchy, oversize suits. Speaking to Vogue about the lineup, she even referenced her on-sale coat as an example of her favorite "Dress to Impress"-code outfit, alongside a little black dress with cut-outs.

"I’ve been gravitating towards black mini dresses with tights and a pump lately," she told the outlet. "You can’t go wrong with that."

Faux furs aren't as common in Kaia Gerber's going-out rotation. The unexpected color combination she displayed—black and blueberry—is right up her paparazzi-snapped alley. The Palm Royale star frequently mixes blue pants with black knitwear when she's spotted between modeling gigs in LA. Now, she's debuting the night-out way to wear the same duo.

Her look has all the makings of a holiday season copy-and-paste, including the Black Friday sale-price on her Mango coat. But knowing Gerber's star power, this piece won't stay in stock for long. To channel her energy when it inevitably sells out, try on one of the Mango Black Friday sale selects ahead.

Shop More Statement Coats in Mango's Black Friday Sale

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors