I’m Snapping Up These 38 Luxurious Early Black Friday Finds Before They Sell Out
I found fashion and beauty buys that rarely go on sale.
I'll be the first to admit that I have expensive taste. As much as I would love to splurge on every fashion trend and new beauty product that catches my eye, though, I have to keep a tight grip on my budget during the holiday shopping season. Now that Black Friday is nearly here, however, I've decided that one (or two!) treat-yourself buys are worth loosening my purse strings for—especially when I found so many luxury Black Friday deals for under $500.
Early Black Friday deals have arrived at all of my favorite retailers, which means it's time to get my shopping list in prime shape. I came across plenty of elevated fashion and beauty finds worth adding to my cart.
From trendy coats and jackets to designer sneakers and cashmere sweaters, the pricey buys I'm eyeing will instantly elevate my minimalist winter wardrobe. Meanwhile, I spotted just about every kind of beauty tool on sale, including LED face masks and blow dryers, so if you see me with glass-like skin and a shiny blowout, now you know why.
That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all of the luxurious early Black Friday deals I found. Keep scrolling for every under-$500 fashion and beauty find that caught my eye. Many of these finds likely won't be on sale again in the next few months, so it's worth treating yourself to something nice now.
Marie Claire's Favorite On-Sale Luxury Finds
- The Best On-Sale Luxury Sweater: Guest in Residence Cashmere Flared Long-Sleeve Top (Was $275, Now $137)
- The Best On-Sale Luxury Sneakers: Isabel Marant Beth Low Top Sneakers (Were $590, Now $354)
- The Best On-Sale Luxury Coat: Joe’s Jeans by Dani Michelle The Madeline Wool-Blend Coat (Was $498, Now $349)
- The Best On-Sale Luxury Bag: Strathberry Melody Bar-Embellished Suede Tote Bag (Was $695, Now $497)
- The Best On-Sale Luxury Skincare: Omnilux Contour Face (Was $395, Now $320)
- The Best On-Sale Luxury Haircare: Dyson Supersonic™ Origin Hair Dryer (Was $420, Now $300)
- The Best On-Sale Luxury Makeup: Armani Beauty Glowing Cheek Liquid Blush & Highlighter Gift Set (Was $62)
Best Luxury Fashion Deals
We're obsessed with Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence here at Marie Claire.
Dare I say, these are the most perfect chocolate brown boots I've come across?
It's not every day you find a luxurious new laptop bag for over $200 off.
These brown sneakers will add an extra dose of fun to your look.
Consider this Pleats Please Issey Miyake dress the LBD you can wear for any occasion.
Throw this leather trench on to instantly elevate your winter outfit.
Fashion girls are not ready to retire the barn jacket trend just yet.
Collarless jackets and navy blue are trending for winter, so tackle both at once with this find.
Best Luxury Beauty Deals
No other hair dryer compares to a Dyson. Your hair goes from damp to completely dry in record time, and you'll notice it's softer, smoother, and shinier with every use.
A silk pillowcase makes a world of difference in your beauty routine. It not only reduces friction so you wake up with smoother, less-damaged hair, but it also works to prevent wrinkles.
K-Beauty lovers, do not let this deal pass you by. This viral tool is well worth the hype—with its four light modes, it works to clear pores, firm and brighten skin, and boost skincare absorption. This gift set also includes a niacinamide serum to create an even glowier complexion.
Ask any beauty editor, and they will likely tell you SkinCeuticals ranks high on their list of favorite skincare brands. This set contains two of my all-time favorite products: the C E Ferulic Vitamin C serum and Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2. With these two products in your routine, you'll have clear, bright, and bouncy skin in no time. I can practically guarantee it.
There's no need to book multiple med spa appointments with this laser hair removal device in your arsenal. According to our tester, you may see noticeable results after the very first use, plus each weekly treatment only takes 10 minutes for your entire body.
As far as luxury lip products go, you can't go wrong with Tom Ford's. This formula combines the ease of a lipstick, the shine of a gloss, and the hydrating feel of a lip balm for an all-in-one product you'll want to have in your makeup bag.
As a gel manicure-lover, this at-home manicure kit has been a lifesaver for my budget. It includes everything you need to create a salon-level manicure at home, including an LED lamp, nail prep tools, acetone, seven(!) winter nail colors, and more.
Treat yourself to a new luxurious hair dryer this season. Shark's does it all with multiple attachments to help you achieve any hairstyle your heart desires in record time. What's more, it has a Scalp Shield mode to protect your scalp and roots from high heat.
You may not be able to score a Lyma laser for under $500, but you can replicate those same age-defying results with this set. It includes a serum and moisturizer that work together to firm, reduce the look of wrinkles and redness, and hydrate skin.
$90 may seem like a lot to shell out on a cleanser, but trust me when I say that this cleanser will be the most luxurious you've ever used. It exfoliates and decongests skin, so pores will appear smaller over time. The hydrating serum is a nice bonus, too.
Whenever I need a moment of self-care, I always throw on a sheet mask. These masks feel immediately cooling on the face, and your skin is left with the kind of glow you only see from a facial, long after you take it off.
In a similar vein to a pore vacuum, this tool uses negative ions to push out debris, dead skin, and oil from clogged pores. Speaking from experience, it's incredibly satisfying to see how much gunk this tool can extract.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.