I'll be the first to admit that I have expensive taste. As much as I would love to splurge on every fashion trend and new beauty product that catches my eye, though, I have to keep a tight grip on my budget during the holiday shopping season. Now that Black Friday is nearly here, however, I've decided that one (or two!) treat-yourself buys are worth loosening my purse strings for—especially when I found so many luxury Black Friday deals for under $500.

Early Black Friday deals have arrived at all of my favorite retailers, which means it's time to get my shopping list in prime shape. I came across plenty of elevated fashion and beauty finds worth adding to my cart.

From trendy coats and jackets to designer sneakers and cashmere sweaters, the pricey buys I'm eyeing will instantly elevate my minimalist winter wardrobe. Meanwhile, I spotted just about every kind of beauty tool on sale, including LED face masks and blow dryers, so if you see me with glass-like skin and a shiny blowout, now you know why.

That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all of the luxurious early Black Friday deals I found. Keep scrolling for every under-$500 fashion and beauty find that caught my eye. Many of these finds likely won't be on sale again in the next few months, so it's worth treating yourself to something nice now.

Marie Claire's Favorite On-Sale Luxury Finds

Best Luxury Fashion Deals

Best Luxury Beauty Deals

