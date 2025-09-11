2026 will mark a century since Gabrielle Bonheur "Coco" Chanel invented the little black dress and changed fashion history forever. Just this week, I've spotted traces of her legacy in fall party outfits from Zoë Kravitz's LBD to New York Fashion Week street style's wave of black lace minis outside the late-night shows. But great fashion inventions were made to be re-invented. It's the house of Chanel's own muses who are leading the charge to remix the LBD—and convincing me to switch up my after-hours outfits.

On September 10, Chanel's hosted an unofficial It Girl convention at New York City's Doubles Club. The official invite promised to toast director Sofia Coppola's new book created in partnership with Chanel: Chanel Haute Couture, a 450-page volume recounting the history of the house's esteemed designs through Coppola's handpicked assemblage of sketches, client photos, and more. As guests like The Studio star Chase Sui Wonders, model Alek Wek, and chart-topper Gracie Abrams arrived, they brought a fresh perspective on event dressing with them.

Perfectly pretty black dresses were present, but so were satin shirts over mini skirts and sheer tops paired to extra-wide trousers. I could trace the threads of the original LBD in these looks—especially since they were paired with equally timeless slingback pumps and quilted accessories, like the Chanel 25 bag. I also saw fresh takes on mixing textures and silhouettes: The palette was still all-black, but the energy shifted from demure to rebellious (and back) with a precisely-placed heel or an unbuttoned jacket. I'll no doubt reach for my own black dresses for a few occasions this autumn. But I can't help but RSVP "Yes" to the following fall party outfits.

The Tuxedo Remix Party Outfit

Gracie Abrams poses inside Chanel's event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I've learned a lot from studying Gracie Abrams's outfits, whether she's styling a little polka dot cardigan or a custom cape gown. This time, she's provided me with a tutorial for breaking up a typical black suit with ease. She swapped a standard blazer for a tweed tuxedo jacket, offset by lipstick red lapels. Leaving it all the way open to reveal her bra gave her stately coat and trousers an unexpectedly rebellious edge I'd love to copy at an NYC concert.

The Silky Separates Party Outfit

Chase Sui Wonders arrives at Chanel's event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a '90s-inspired slant to Chase Sui Wonders's fall party outfit that I simply adore. The silk top held together by a single button! The micro-mini skirt! It's a blueprint for playing with textures—and for juxtaposition. Her Chanel slingbacks and clutch add a ladylike twist to her club-appropriate attire.

The LBD-Effect Party Outfit

Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Chanel event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marie Claire cover star Kirsten Dunst paid homage to Chanel's wardrobe-defining invention without pulling one on. Instead of an actual LBD, she stacked monochromatic separates: a silky black tank top, button-front midi skirt, and pointed-toe pumps. The final result was just as refined, with subtly contrasting textures that made her look all the more interesting. I'm bookmarking this fall outfit for my next after-hours work event.

The Statement Pants and Ballet Flats Party Outfit

Model Alek Wek arrives at the Chanel event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course a model off-duty offered one of the most casually-cool fall party outfits on the circuit. Instead of a dress or a mini skirt, Alek Wek paired a sleeveless sweater to high-rise trousers threaded with flecks of metallic fabric. Those bottoms are the definition of a party pant—I'm obsessed with the subtle shimmer!—and they earn even more all-night appeal when paired with a Chanel ballet flat.

The Crop Top and Silk Pants Party Outfit

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban arrives at Chanel's event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman's daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, inherited her mother's mastery of an intentionally understated going-out look. The rising star arrived ready to elevate the Gen Z-beloved formula of a tiny top and big pants, via a sheer button-up top and high-rise satin trousers. (A Chanel minaudière and sandals also turned up the luxury factor.)

The LBD Party Outfit

Romy Mars arrives at Chanel's event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, the classic outfit is the best outfit. Romy Mars, Sofia Coppola's daughter, arrived at the September 10 event in a timeless strapless dress (black, with a flouncy skirt) and Chanel slingback heels. While I'm sampling the outfits I just listed above in the here and now, I know this one will endure for another century.