Iris Law Kickstarts London Fashion Week in an Elevated-Yet-Affordable Mango Outfit
Keep the wallet-friendly Fashion Month 'fits coming, please.
Iris Law has been a London Fashion Week staple since 2017. Whether she's walking the runway or in the front row, trust: she'll earn top billing on the show's best-dressed list. On February 18, the model returned to LFW dressed in head-to-toe Mango, ready to pick up where she left off last September.
Law got a head-start before street style becomes flooded with editors, influencers, and London It-girls. Paparazzi spotted her en route to a LFW fitting in brand-new Mango pieces, beginning with an asymmetrical, $90 tank top cut from semi-sheer fabric. Instead of tying its knot detail atop her waist (as the Spanish retailer intended), Law wrapped it around her neck like a scarf.
Her cool-toned color palette continued onto Mango's pleated, $140 brown trousers. Its matching built-in belt featured oversize, detached pleats along each outer leg, seemingly inspired by the skirt-over-pants trend. Even her trench coat boasted Mango tags. It was surprisingly tan compared to her wintery base layers, making her sandals seem a bit more seasonal.
Law also sourced Mango's Kaia Gerber-beloved shoe catalog for black, kitten-heel leather sandals. Two silver-buckled straps stretched across the uppers. If she's anything like Gerber, her approval will sell out the $220 slip-ons in no time. (The Library Science founder's $180 Mango stilettos went fast after her Nov. 25 look.)
Like Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Gerber, Law has been a Mango girl for years. She's especially fond of the label's skirts sets, as proven by her cropped gray blazer and pleated mini skirt in Feb. 2024.
Last May, mere days after Gerber's 37-piece collection went live, Law kept the spotlight on Mango in fresh-off-the-rack selects at the Cannes Film Festival. Before walking the red carpet, she looked every bit French Riviera royalty in a crimson red, $70 halter-neck top alongside a linen, $150 knee-length skirt. The midi's matching cropped jacket dangled effortlessly around her elbows. Even her toe-ring sandals and $23 handkerchief-turned-hair scarf hailed from Mango's catalog. Sadly, she sold everything out faster than you can say Cannes Film Festival.
Wearing Mango around London Fashion Week all but ensures Law's outfit won't be around for long. It likely caught the eyes of many London locals. How many times do you think she said, "Thanks, it's from Mango," during her afternoon walk? Even once her outfit sells out, don't fret: The brand offers no shortage of similar, London-worthy looks ripe for the taking. Shop some of Marie Claire's favorites below.
Shop Mango Pieces Inspired by Iris Law
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.