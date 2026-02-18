Iris Law has been a London Fashion Week staple since 2017. Whether she's walking the runway or in the front row, trust: she'll earn top billing on the show's best-dressed list. On February 18, the model returned to LFW dressed in head-to-toe Mango, ready to pick up where she left off last September.

Law got a head-start before street style becomes flooded with editors, influencers, and London It-girls. Paparazzi spotted her en route to a LFW fitting in brand-new Mango pieces, beginning with an asymmetrical, $90 tank top cut from semi-sheer fabric. Instead of tying its knot detail atop her waist (as the Spanish retailer intended), Law wrapped it around her neck like a scarf.

Her cool-toned color palette continued onto Mango's pleated, $140 brown trousers. Its matching built-in belt featured oversize, detached pleats along each outer leg, seemingly inspired by the skirt-over-pants trend. Even her trench coat boasted Mango tags. It was surprisingly tan compared to her wintery base layers, making her sandals seem a bit more seasonal.

Iris Law arrived at London Fashion Week wearing head-to-toe Mango selects. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Law also sourced Mango's Kaia Gerber-beloved shoe catalog for black, kitten-heel leather sandals. Two silver-buckled straps stretched across the uppers. If she's anything like Gerber, her approval will sell out the $220 slip-ons in no time. (The Library Science founder's $180 Mango stilettos went fast after her Nov. 25 look.)

MANGO 100% Leather Sandals With Straps and Buckles $219.99 at Mango (US/MX)

Like Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Gerber, Law has been a Mango girl for years. She's especially fond of the label's skirts sets, as proven by her cropped gray blazer and pleated mini skirt in Feb. 2024.

Last May, mere days after Gerber's 37-piece collection went live, Law kept the spotlight on Mango in fresh-off-the-rack selects at the Cannes Film Festival. Before walking the red carpet, she looked every bit French Riviera royalty in a crimson red, $70 halter-neck top alongside a linen, $150 knee-length skirt. The midi's matching cropped jacket dangled effortlessly around her elbows. Even her toe-ring sandals and $23 handkerchief-turned-hair scarf hailed from Mango's catalog. Sadly, she sold everything out faster than you can say Cannes Film Festival.

Last summer, Law took to Cannes in multiple Mango best-sellers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Mango around London Fashion Week all but ensures Law's outfit won't be around for long. It likely caught the eyes of many London locals. How many times do you think she said, "Thanks, it's from Mango," during her afternoon walk? Even once her outfit sells out, don't fret: The brand offers no shortage of similar, London-worthy looks ripe for the taking. Shop some of Marie Claire's favorites below.

