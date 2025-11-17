It Girls Can't Resist the Zara x Ludovic de Saint Sernin Collection
It brings A-listers' favorite silhouettes to everyone.
If you’ve ever wanted to dress like a bona fide It Girl, now is your chance. Zara has teamed up with none other than the Parisian brand Ludovic De Saint Sernin for a brand new collection that is at once sexy and wearable—and the pieces are available to shop now.
The capsule, out on November 17, features a campaign fronted by supermodels Alex Consani and Amelia Gray and culminates in a mix of ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories. Each piece is imbued with the designer’s unmistakably sexy DNA.
For the uninitiated, Ludovic de Saint Sernin debuted in 2017 and has made a name for itself by dressing next-of-the-moment stars in unabashedly sultry apparel.
If you’ve ever caught Sabrina Carpenter hitting a "Juno" pose or faux-arresting Anne Hathaway while wearing a Swarovski crystal-encrusted two-piece halter set, you have De Saint Sernin’s eponymous label to thank. And Olivia Rodrigo's punky red leather bodysuits her headlining festival tour last summer? This designer was behind those looks, too.
Add in red carpet looks and viral streetwear moments worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Sophie Turner, Lindsay Lohan, and Tate McRae, and you’ve got a roster most other brands would dream of.
Now, some of those pieces are ready for you to buy, even if you're not red carpet-bound. Signatures from De Saint Sernin's previous runway collections and viral fashion moments are all included in this new selection with Zara. The look? Chainmail mesh, construction details, chrome detailing, and tons of metallic eyelets.
The pieces are versatile, presented in a grungy palette of black, white, and gray. Outsized faux fur coats sit next to glossy knee-high boots. It's a complete winter wardrobe for the holiday season—if yours involves a busy calendar with many late nights out.
The drop draws inspiration from the designer’s formative fashion memories, including New York City's ever-changing energy throughout the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early aughts. Now, some of that It Girl energy can be yours, too. Ahead, get a peek inside the just-dropped collection.
Shop The New Zara x Ludovic de Saint Sernin Collection
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.