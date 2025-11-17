It Girls Can't Resist the Zara x Ludovic de Saint Sernin Collection

If you’ve ever wanted to dress like a bona fide It Girl, now is your chance. Zara has teamed up with none other than the Parisian brand Ludovic De Saint Sernin for a brand new collection that is at once sexy and wearable—and the pieces are available to shop now.

The capsule, out on November 17, features a campaign fronted by supermodels Alex Consani and Amelia Gray and culminates in a mix of ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories. Each piece is imbued with the designer’s unmistakably sexy DNA.

A moody shot from the new campaign. (Image credit: Zara)

For the uninitiated, Ludovic de Saint Sernin debuted in 2017 and has made a name for itself by dressing next-of-the-moment stars in unabashedly sultry apparel.

If you’ve ever caught Sabrina Carpenter hitting a "Juno" pose or faux-arresting Anne Hathaway while wearing a Swarovski crystal-encrusted two-piece halter set, you have De Saint Sernin’s eponymous label to thank. And Olivia Rodrigo's punky red leather bodysuits her headlining festival tour last summer? This designer was behind those looks, too.

Carpenter's crystalized confections are one of two looks De Saint Sernin designed for her tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Add in red carpet looks and viral streetwear moments worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Sophie Turner, Lindsay Lohan, and Tate McRae, and you’ve got a roster most other brands would dream of.

Bieber wore a camel-colored maxi from the brand while out in Los Angeles in late September. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Now, some of those pieces are ready for you to buy, even if you're not red carpet-bound. Signatures from De Saint Sernin's previous runway collections and viral fashion moments are all included in this new selection with Zara. The look? Chainmail mesh, construction details, chrome detailing, and tons of metallic eyelets.

The pieces are versatile, presented in a grungy palette of black, white, and gray. Outsized faux fur coats sit next to glossy knee-high boots. It's a complete winter wardrobe for the holiday season—if yours involves a busy calendar with many late nights out.

The drop draws inspiration from the designer’s formative fashion memories, including New York City's ever-changing energy throughout the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early aughts. Now, some of that It Girl energy can be yours, too. Ahead, get a peek inside the just-dropped collection.

