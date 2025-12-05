The underwear-as-outerwear trend might not seem wearable in real life—but in Hollywood, it's a red carpet staple. See Kristen Stewart's Calvin Klein Spring 2026 undies for proof. On December 4, she gave fashion's most iconic waistband a proper Hollywood close-up at an award season affair.

The IndieWire Honors Winter Film Awards 2025 welcomed the director at L.A.'s Nya West, where she received the Maverick Award. As Chanel's longtime brand ambassador, she had access to the atelier's entire catalog (even the days-old Métiers d'Art 2026 collection). Instead, Stewart and stylist Tara Swennen sourced Calvin Klein Collection for monogrammed, fresh-off-the-runway long underwear. She layered boxer-inspired leggings over matching briefs, both in stark white. Calvin Klein's logo decorated each waistband, one slightly higher than the other.

Next, she tucked a classic tank top into the briefs, which Calvin Klein revealed to be a cotton-silk bodysuit. Its white ribbed exterior peeked out from beneath a black wool blazer, also from the New York-based label. The coat being slightly oversize helped elevate Stewart's underwear to red carpet-worthy status.

Kristen Stewart's Calvin Klein underwear felt right up her risqué alley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before this, creative director Veronica Leoni's underwear had been absent from the red carpet circuit. Stewart gave it the ultimate debut, but not without taking creative liberties. On the Spring 2026 catwalk, the layered long johns appeared alongside a plunging, cropped long-sleeve, similarly in the Cloud Dancer shade (Pantone's 2026 Color of the Year). Delicate pleats stretched across the bodice and down each billowy sleeve.

A model wore Kristen's Calvins on the Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Stewart styled the undergarments with pointy black pumps to match her tuxedo blazer. The model, on the other hand, slipped on loafer-looking flats topped with coordinating laces. Leoni accessorized the runway look further with a strapless snow white clutch, which the Twilight alum left behind. Instead, Stewart frosted herself in a $19,000 tennis necklace from Fiametta.

Nothing comes between Stewart and her Calvins—she's been loyal to the same style for years. Back in 2018, she wore similar boxers with distressed low-rise denim shorts. Their extra-long white seams peeked out underneath her shorts' hems. A baggy striped T-shirt and Converse sneakers upped the nostalgic tomboy charm you know and love her for.

Back in July 2018, Kristen took a similar style for a spin around L.A. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Stewart's designer boxers might be Hollywood's most modest underwear-as-outerwear moment. They marked quite a demure shift from Kylie Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, and even Stewart's past interpretations. (That's right, she's no stranger to a red carpet thong. See her no-pants bodysuit in March 2024.) But if anyone can give long johns a fashion-girl makeover, it's Stewart.

