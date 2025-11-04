The annual CFDA Fashion Awards can always be counted on to supply one of the best red carpets of the year. Hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, A-list guests come ready to impress the famed panel.

Thus far, the 2025 event has lived up to the hype, with stars, like Rihanna, Olandria Carthen, Lily Allen, and Angel Reese lining up to serve their best looks. While last year's red carpet looks highlighted all-American glamour, tonight's attendees took that same concept and turned it up to full volume.

On Monday, Dec. 3, dozens of celebrities turned up in elegant evening wear, for the lavish occasion, with a focus on minimalism. While there were several stand-out details (Rihanna's zoot suit, Allen's daring bralette, Teyana Taylor's skirt chain, etc.), these additions merely complimented more streamlined, mostly black-and-white designs. And those of us who cover fashion for a living know that these kinds of outfits are the most difficult to pull off.

Yet those on the elite guest list accomplished this with ease, serving up what's easily the best step-and-repeat we've seen this year. Ahead, the looks that warrant your full attention.

Rihanna in Alaïa

Rihanna wore a black and white zoot suit to support her partner, A$AP Rocky. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pop star attended this year's event, not as an honoree, but as a plus-one. She coordinated outfits with her partner A$AP Rocky, who is being presented with the Fashion Icon Award. The couple both came dressed in vintage-inspired suiting. The Fenty Beauty founder chose a 1930s-era zoot suit from Alaïa, complete with billowing pants. She called the look "timeless, chic" and "postpartum forward," in conversation with Marie Claire.

Teyana Taylor

Taylor wore Thom Browne to the 2025 CFDAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor's CFDAs look was a master class in coordination. The model walked the white carpet in a matching look, designed by Thom Browne. The colorblocked 'fit featured a skintight column skirt and an oversize jacket—both with long, necklace-like chains.

Lily Allen in Colleen Allen

Allen attended the 2025 CFDA Awards in an ivory bralette and matching skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Allen used the CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet to kick off her revenge dressing era. The newly-separated singer looked absolutely stunning in a risqué bralette, maxi skirt, and draped kimono from Colleen Allen—all made of creamy satin.

Angel Reese

Reese walked the CFDAs red carpet in a black sequin mini. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese effectively proved that with the right additions (read: a dramatic cape and a bleach blonde blowout), even the simplest little black dress can feel high-fashion.

Michelle Williams

Williams chose a white and black column dress for the Monday evening event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Michelle Wiliams's gown was undoubtedly chic, her jewelry is truly what set the look apart from her fellows. She wore a dazzling, cuff-style statement necklace from fine jewelry designer Ana Khouri, which acted as the look's sparkling focal point.

Olandria Carthen in Brandon Blackwood

Carthen wore a burgundy gown made of fur designed by Brandon Blackwood. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Carthen's first-ever CFDAs, the Love Island star worked with designer Brandon Blackwood. Together the two concocted one of the best looks of the entire evening. Carthen wore a burgundy gown covered in glossy pony hair. The number featured a sweetheart neckline and daring thigh-high slit.

Ciara in Sergio Hudson

Ciara wore an all-white suit from Sergio Hudson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciara went with a suiting look of her own, sporting a double-breasted Sergio Hudson set. The singer elevated her ivory co-ords with a matching faux fur coat, embracing the brisk NYC temps.

Laura Harrier in Rachel Scott

Harrier likewise went for an all-white look, in a textured number designed by Rachel Scott. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harrier also embraced the all-white aesthetic, arriving to the event in a decadent textured number. The fitted gown featured three-dimensional florals throughout, culminating into a puffy, bubble skirt. The etherial creation was designed by Rachel Scott.

Dove Cameron

Cameron embraced the Gilded Age in a mermaid gown and matching gloves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As always, Dove Cameron served up edgy elegance. She embraced golden glamour, in a black mermaid gown with a gilded bodice. She finished the high-impact look with matching opera-length gloves.

Alex Consani

Alex Consani wore a simple black gown with a matching fur coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Faux fur was a theme of the evening, with Alex Consani arriving carrying her own plush accessory. The model sported a simple, low-cut gown in black, styled with a fluffy, yeti coat.