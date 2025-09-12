Lily Collins Breaks Her 15-Year New York Fashion Week Hiatus in a Flashy Calvin Klein Skirt Set
Everyone's favorite maximalist takes Manhattan.
Given her starring role in Netflix's style-driven series, Emily In Paris, I'm surprised Lily Collins hasn't attended more runway shows. She's been noticeably absent from New York Fashion Week since 2009. (Stateside, she's only stopped by Ralph Lauren's Spring 2023 show in 2022, when it was held in Los Angeles.) But on September 12, Calvin Klein took it upon themselves to bring her back into the fashion fold.
Around lunchtime on day two of Fashion Month, Collins surprised fans at The Brant Foundation, where creative director Veronica Leoni waited inside. Before finding her front-row seat, photographers captured the actor looking every bit her Emily In Paris character. She paired a cropped, spaghetti-strap top with a matching midi skirt. Both were covered in iridescent scales, a maximalist-friendly finish her on-screen alter-ego would undoubtedly flock toward.
Other fashion week guests, including Priyanka Chopra, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lili Reinhart, have gone full fall mode in the front row. Collins, on the other hand, held onto the last days of summer in her skirt set. Even her metallic silver sandals felt anti-autumn.
Collins's look appears to be a modification from Calvin Klein's Fall 2025 runway—Veronica Leoni's debut at the brand. A model wore the same skirt with a fitted long-sleeve, a brown shoulder bag, and slipper-like flats. Her midi appeared to be even more semi-sheer than Collins's, revealing peek-a-boo underwear underneath.
Collins wasn't the only guest dressed in the Fall 2025 collection. Emily Ratajkowski arrived in Look 60 out of 63 minimalistic possible looks. The supermodel styled the turtleneck maxi dress similar to last year's rendition : with the plunging side cutouts on full display. She swapped the nude flats for kitten-heel ankle boots, which endorsed fall's pointed shoe trend. Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham, and now, EmRata have made it one of Fashion Month's most prominent shoe trends.
Collins has yet to share any sneak peeks from her Calvin Klein experience. She's incredibly active on Instagram, so I suspect she will any minute now. Then again, she may be holding her photo dump until the end of NYFW, once she gets a few more shows under her belt.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.