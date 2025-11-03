No pants for fall? That's actually groundbreaking. If anyone can pull off unseasonal short shorts, it's Sabrina Carpenter, with help from fresh-off-the-runway Prada.

The Short n' Sweet tour schedule offered just two rest days before taking over Nashville on Nov. 4. Two days prior, Carpenter and her mom enjoyed the last bits of her New York City stretch, before jetting down south. The Carpenters met up at 4 Charles Prime Rib in the West Village, but the pop star took creative liberties with the restaurant's "business casual" dress code.

Stylist Jared Ellner dressed her in Look 46 from Prada's Spring 2026 collection, tracking down the espresso-hued set months before it hit shelves. NYC's 40 degree weather was no match for Carpenter—she fall-ified the bloomer-esque undies with semi-sheer hosiery. She tucked the hem of her long-sleeve button-down—also in chocolate brown—into their ruched, high-rise waist.

Sabrina Carpenter went pastsless in month-old Prada pieces. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A pale pink pea coat, which stopped just below her hips, upped Carpenter's no-pants appearance. From certain angles, the leather jacket acted as a dress, with her brown playsuit peeking out from underneath. Carpenter rolled up each sleeve to highlight slouchy leather gloves—a November-appropriate feature straight from the mind of Miuccia Prada.

The pair stood in juxtaposition against Carpenter's itty-bitty bottoms, making the move feel even more dramatic. To finish, the "Espresso" singer popped on platform pumps from Prada's sister label, Miu Miu.

Please please please, a moment for the Miu Miu pumps. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On the catwalk, the original model opted out of hosiery entirely, letting pointy orange pumps shine solo. The model also carried a belted shoulder bag as a clutch, while its elongated straps dangled loosely. Carpenter, on the other hand, fit her essentials into a tiny satin wristlet.

A model wore Sabrina's no-pants number on Prada's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Shorts have been getting shorter since fall 2022, when Bella Hadid wore underwear-as-outerwear alongside platform Ugg slippers. Each year, the trend gained supporters. The moment perfectly aligned with Carpenter's meteoric rise to fame, in all her underwear-clad glory.

Nowadays, the trend is a staple in her viral aesthetic, appearing in the "Manchild" and "Tears" music videos, on the street style scene, and even at the 2025 Met Gala. I dare say, Carpenter's recent renditions have revived the no-pants fad for good.

