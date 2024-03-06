These days, Kristen Stewart is rarely seen wearing anything besides Chanel. As a loyal brand ambassador for the fashion house, she's usually dressed in head-to-toe tweed; when she's not, it's because she's off-duty in a casual outfit.
When the Chanel Fall/Winter 2024 show took place on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week, however, Stewart was nowhere to be found. It turns out, the actress was in Los Angeles promoting her upcoming film, Love Lies Bleeding, while wearing a daring outfit for the occasion.
Last night, the 33-year-old arrived on the red carpet in perhaps her most revealing look yet. Stewart put a bold spin on the tuxedo: Instead of a suit and tie, she wore a backless, ultra-high-cut black bodysuit by Ukrainian-founded label Bettter. She coordinated with the brand's now sold-out black blazer, intentionally falling off of her shoulders and cuffed at the sleeves.
With the help of her stylist, Tara Swennen, the actress finished her outfit with sheer tights, giving an illusion to that of a garter belt. As for her accessories, she added a classic pair of Chanel black pointed pumps (no surprise here).
Stewart's red carpet look is an overt nod to the "pantless" trend, which has been making its way through the fashion industry and celebrity circles.
This bare-leg movement really kicked into swing a couple of years ago, when supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted occasionally ditching their pants. It didn't take long before the rest of Hollywood embraced the "no pants, no problem" attitude, too. More recently, other A-listers like Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have even jumped on bandwagon.
The Twilight star's bold outfit at the premiere kicked off a promotional tour for her new film, Love Lies Bleeding. The A24 movie initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January alongside her other project, Love Me, featuring Steven Yeun.
Love Lies Bleeding, written and directed by Rose Glass, centers on the passionate love story of Lou (Kristen Stewart), a secluded gym manager, and bodybuilder Jackie (played by Katy O'Brian). Their romance eventually takes a dark and gory turn, as the couple gets involved in the criminal web of Lou's family.
Ahead of the film's release on March 8th, Stewart told Variety about her character, saying that she found delving into Lou's mental headspace a challenge. "This role scared me," she said. "It was something I'd never done before. It was an intense part [to play]."
