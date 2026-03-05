There are two types of people when it comes to pedicures: those who treat them like a seasonal accessory and those who find one color that works and refuse to budge. I used to think I was the second type. For years, my toes lived in the same rotation—usually some variation of red, and occasionally a sheer pink if I wanted to play it safe. But after paying closer attention to the spring 2026 pedicure trends popping up everywhere, I’m hoping to switch things up.

Spring is when toes start to matter again. Sandals come out, bare feet replace warm socks, and suddenly, the color on your toes isn’t hidden for six months. And while I’m not someone who swaps shades every week, I’ve started noticing that pedicure trends move just as quickly as manicure trends; we just talk about them a lot less.

Whether it's a subtle detail, an unexpected finish, or maybe even a tiny crystal accent, there's been a noticeable shift in how much fun we have with pedicures. Below are the spring 2026 pedicure trends I’m seeing everywhere—and the ones I’m bookmarking before my next salon appointment.

French Tip Toes

If there’s one pedicure trend I’m seeing absolutely everywhere right now, it’s the French tip. I noticed it immediately on a recent trip to the Ritz in Naples, where nearly every impeccably dressed woman seemed to have the same crisp white tips peeking out of their sandals. The look feels classic and somehow always expensive-looking.

Polka Dot Pedi

Polka dots are quietly popping up on toes this spring (‘tis the season), and the effect feels playful without being too much. Instead of full-on nail art, think a sheer or pale pink base with tiny dotted accents scattered across the nail. Brown-and-blush combinations, in particular, feel very 2026 spring-coded.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès - 95 Brun Bistre $66 at Nordstrom

One-Toe Detail

For anyone who wants a little zhuzh without committing to a full design, the one-toe detail is the perfect middle ground. The idea is simple: keep most of the toes minimal and place a small design on the big toe. It reminds me of the little flower decals I used to get on my nails as a kid, but the grown-up version feels much more elevated. I love to feature blooming florals or a subtle pop of color. Bonus: because the design is so minimal, the grow-out is barely noticeable.

Ferarri Red

Call me biased, but there’s truly no better time to bring out a Ferrari red pedicure. The shade is bright, glossy, and universally flattering. Also, it’s one of those rare colors that works beautifully across skin tones. It’s bold enough to stand out in sandals but still timeless enough that it never feels like a trend.

Naked Nudes

Pedicures are also leaning noticeably cleaner this year. Think perfectly shaped nails, hydrated cuticles, and a barely-there finish that looks polished without trying. Some people may skip color entirely and embrace truly bare nails, while others may opt for soft nude shades that act almost like nail concealer (i.e., smoothing over any imperfections while keeping the overall look natural).

Glossy Glass

The ultra-glossy manicure trend has officially made its way to pedicures. The goal here is shine, and lots of it. Whether it’s achieved with a cat eye effect, a high-shine gel polish, or simply by layering an extra-glossy top coat, the result is a glassy finish that makes toes look sleek and freshly done.

Gelcare Coconut Milk Jelly Gel Nail Polish $20 at REVOLVE

Pastel Princess

Spring and pastels go hand in hand, but this year they’re showing up in softer, more subtle ways. Instead of coating every nail in baby blue or lavender, pastel tones are being used as accents: a butter-yellow French tip, tiny pastel polka dots, or a delicate flower detail.

Crushed Crystal

If glossy nails are the base trend, crushed crystal finishes are the sparkling upgrade. Think fine iridescent glitter, delicate shimmer, or a translucent polish that catches the light just enough to twinkle. It’s subtle sparkle—not full rhinestone glam—and it adds a little magic to an otherwise classic pedicure.

