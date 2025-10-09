Lana Del Rey Jet-Sets to Paris in a $14,100 Valentino Travel Outfit

The Spring 2026 circuit gifted Lana Del Rey and stylist Molly Dickson their first Paris Fashion Week together. They narrowed the week down to two major runways: Valentino and Zimmermann. While their front row escapades were only for A-listers, the duo brought their followers along for the journey in a post-Fashion Month Instagram recap.

On October 9, Dickson shared sneak peeks at her weekend with Del Rey. The post included never-before-seen angles from the Zimmermann show, fittings with Valentino, and a private jet trip where Del Rey's Valentino's new Panthea Bag hitched a ride. She chose the olive green Tundra colorway, featuring chevron leather, studded crossbody and chainlink straps, plus the brand's iconic "V" emblem.

Paris Fashion Week marked the singer's first time wearing the bag—at least in public. But given her unbreakable bond with the house, it likely joined Del Rey's collection long before its early September launch. Anne Hathaway, Jenna Ortega, Rihanna, and Bella Hadid, among others, styled the Panthea before it hit shelves.

Lana Del Rey and her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, were Valentino-clad lovebirds on a private plane. (Image credit: @mollydickson)

The nappa leather tote, which acted as Del Rey's carry-on, matched the nostalgia of her Valentino coat. Her wool-blend tweed outerwear hailed from the Spring 2025 show, a.k.a. Alessandro Michele's debut as creative director. Faux fur lining along the collar and cuffs made it the perfect fall layer for a fashion girl on the go, if you have $10,300 to spare.

Lana Del Rey exited the plane like the true fashion muse she is. (Image credit: @mollydickson)

Sure, both pieces premiered in previous collections. However, Del Rey's bag returned to the runway this season. It appeared in Look 16 of the Spring 2026 show, alongside a sheer neon green tunic and gray trousers. Sparkly, panther-shaped Swarovski baubles shined on either end of the "V" logo. They appear on all Valentino Pantheas, but this time, the bag's olive backdrop made them impossible to miss.

A model wore Lana Del Rey's bag on the Valentino Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Valentino Panthea has only been available for two months, and already, it's a celebrity staple. It seems Michele secured the atelier their next best-seller. That's a design that deserves flying private, don't you agree?

