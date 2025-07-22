Anne Hathaway's 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Wardrobe Includes Chanel Sandals and Valentino's Unreleased Panthea Bag
A nod to her former fashion assistant persona.
The devil may wear Prada, but Andy Sachs wears Valentino.
The movie's sequel is currently underway and new looks are emerging with each day of filming. Thus far, Anne Hathaway has sported anti-fashion 'fits with runway elements—seemingly, as a callout to her former stomping grounds. Yesterday, she appeared on setwearing a tank top and jeans, styled with a black vest and Chanel sandals. Later that day, the on-screen journalist churned out yet another stylish 'fit worthy of her former career path.
On July 21, the Oscar winner embodied her character's aura, wearing a denim boiler suit on the streets of New York City. The '70s-inspired onesie came courtesy of Re/Done's 2022 collaboration with Ford Motor Company, featuring a smattering of automotive patches atop the mechanic's staple. All in all, Hathaway's Devil Wears Prada 2 look channeled pre-makeover Andy—save for a few notable designer accessories.
She re-wore the vintage Chanel dad sandals from earlier that day and also debuted Valentino Garavani's new Panthea Bag, a slouchy leather tote which debuted in Alessandro Michele's Fall/Winter 2025 collection. Complete with V-shaped stitching, a simple rectangular silhouette, and double handle options (gold chainlink and studded leather), the bag felt authentic to Andy's subdued style.
To no surprise, Hathaway got her hands on the Panthea months before it's set to hit shelves. Similar to Katie Holmes's unreleased Chloé Paddington Bag, which she wore on the set of her own upcoming film, Hathaway's tote is only accessible to A-listers until this fall. Then, it will officially become shoppable to the masses—likely, at a mid-four-figure price point.
Thankfully, the wait is almost over: Fall 2025 collections will launch in a matter of weeks. So, keep an eye on your nearest Valentino storefront for Hathaway's Panthea purse. If you simply cannot wait (relatable), these similar styles should tide you over.
Shop Black Bags Inspired by Anne Hathaway
