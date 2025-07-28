No matter which project she's promoting, Jenna Ortega's style always leans grungy yet glam. But nothing awakens the 22-year-old's inner goth quite like Netflix's Wednesday. Season 2 of the Addams Family spinoff drops on August 6, meaning Ortega is back in method dressing mode.

On the first day of Ortega's Wednesday press tour, Ortega channeled her character's all-black attire in fresh-off-the-runway Givenchy Fall 2025. She and stylist Enrique Melendez sourced Look 32 from Sarah Burton debut collection as Givenchy's creative director before anyone else.

"Every other week since it showed in March, I asked team Givenchy if it had been worn in a non-editorial placement," Melendez told me over email. "Luckily, by the time our fitting for the Wednesday Season 2 press tour came along, it hadn’t been worn."

Complete with a leather balconette bra and matching gloves which stretched beyond her shoulders, "the look played an integral part in styling this tour," Melendez says. As seen on the catwalk, each puff sleeve was ultra-padded, giving them a balloon-like blow out. For extra shine, she layered chain link cuffs on her wrists, also from Burton's Givenchy.

Jenna Ortega went full Wednesday mode in Givenchy Fall 2025. (Image credit: @givenchy)

Just like the model, Ortega juxtaposed the voluminous bodice with a super-sleek pencil skirt, hemmed with raw wool edges. The midi stopped above her calves to reveal her sky-high platform pumps from Jimmy Choo. During the Fall 2025 show, the model kept the grunge theme going with patent leather ankle boots. By choosing Jimmy Choos, Ortega gave the avant-garde set a classic finish.

A model wore Jenna's all-black look on the Givenchy Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

On the Wednesday Season 1 press tour, Melendez dressed Ortega in one noir number after another, "but you can only do so much [black] with out being too predictable and monotonous," the stylist says. To maintain the shock factor this time around, he "played around with sub-categories, such as shape and fabrication of a look," as evidenced by this Givenchy get-up.

Jenna looked straight out of Wednesday's wardrobe. (Image credit: @givenchy)

In the five short months since Givenchy Fall 2025 premiered, everyone from Kaia Gerber and Anne Hathaway to Tracee Ellis Ross and Elle Fanning has gotten their hands on the unreleased designs. Hathaway, for one, secured nine Burton looks for her Vogue August 2025 feature. On the cover, The Devil Wears Prada 2 star turned heads in Look 41, a white, high-neck number covered in florals from head to toe.

Most recently, on July 25, Fanning attended Comic Con in a cutout-heavy suit set from Givenchy Spring 2026, which will debut during Paris Fashion Week in October. Even her lime green pumps are from the upcoming collection. A round of applause for Fanning, and her stylist, Samantha McMillen.

Elle Fanning got her hands on Givenchy Spring 2026 for Comic Con. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just two years into Burton's takeover, Givenchy's new group of It girls is already star-studded, with Ortega leading the charge. This look might've earned her an invite to the Spring 2026 show in October, so stay tuned.