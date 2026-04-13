Dior is the invisible string that connects Rihanna's closet to Jennifer Lawrence's. Both are brand ambassadors, and have fully embraced creative director Jonathan Anderson's designs—especially the reimagined Dior Book Tote and its ability to transform from an errands essential into a TSA-approved airport carry-on.

On April 12, RiRi touched down in New York City after delivering a week's worth of Dior-led looks in Paris. She was impossible to miss in a fabulous fur-trimmed coat, knit sweatsuit, bandana, and snakeskin Miu Miu sneakers. She carried her Book Tote featuring Bram Stoker's 1897 blood-red Dracula cover in lemon yellow, which is still shoppable for $3,700. She's a fan of the print in any form: Last weekend, the Grammy winner debuted the matching (sold-out) Saddle Bag.

Rihanna was spotted post-flight with Dior's Dracula Book Tote front and center. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

It's hard to believe the Dracula Book Tote doesn't share the same sold-out status as its Saddle Bag sister. Rihanna's been wearing it since Anderson's debut Dior show last June, while Lawrence was photographed deplaning with it in Jan. 2026. The Hunger Games alum styled it in the same cool-girl-on-the-go vein as Rih, except with a butter yellow The Row wrap coat, baggy black bottoms, and Tory Burch's $250 Mary Jane sneakers.

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Back in January, Jennifer Lawrence styled the same Dracula tote at the airport. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna and Lawrence boarded the Dior Book Tote bandwagon long before Anderson landed at the French fashion house. Lawrence, for one, wore OG Book Totes as early as 2018, in a variety of shapes and shades; RiRi first carried a personalized one in 2019. If this era of Dior Book Totes follows the last, expect more additions to Rihanna and J.Law's collections in the coming months.

Shop the Dior Book Tote Inspired by Rihanna