Rihanna Turns Her Dior Book Tote Into an Airport Bag, Just Like Jennifer Lawrence
Both stars can't get enough of this book-ish print.
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Dior is the invisible string that connects Rihanna's closet to Jennifer Lawrence's. Both are brand ambassadors, and have fully embraced creative director Jonathan Anderson's designs—especially the reimagined Dior Book Tote and its ability to transform from an errands essential into a TSA-approved airport carry-on.
On April 12, RiRi touched down in New York City after delivering a week's worth of Dior-led looks in Paris. She was impossible to miss in a fabulous fur-trimmed coat, knit sweatsuit, bandana, and snakeskin Miu Miu sneakers. She carried her Book Tote featuring Bram Stoker's 1897 blood-red Dracula cover in lemon yellow, which is still shoppable for $3,700. She's a fan of the print in any form: Last weekend, the Grammy winner debuted the matching (sold-out) Saddle Bag.
It's hard to believe the Dracula Book Tote doesn't share the same sold-out status as its Saddle Bag sister. Rihanna's been wearing it since Anderson's debut Dior show last June, while Lawrence was photographed deplaning with it in Jan. 2026. The Hunger Games alum styled it in the same cool-girl-on-the-go vein as Rih, except with a butter yellow The Row wrap coat, baggy black bottoms, and Tory Burch's $250 Mary Jane sneakers.Article continues below
Rihanna and Lawrence boarded the Dior Book Tote bandwagon long before Anderson landed at the French fashion house. Lawrence, for one, wore OG Book Totes as early as 2018, in a variety of shapes and shades; RiRi first carried a personalized one in 2019. If this era of Dior Book Totes follows the last, expect more additions to Rihanna and J.Law's collections in the coming months.
Shop the Dior Book Tote Inspired by Rihanna
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.