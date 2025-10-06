Lana Del Rey and her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, will go down in Paris Fashion Week history. The newlyweds walked their first red carpet together at Valentino's Spring 2026 show on October 5. 24 hours later, Del Rey sat husband-less in Zimmermann's front row. Even so, she held down the fashion fort for both of them.

Del Rey paid tribute to her man's alligator tour guide attire in the cargo pant trend. They weren't his average bayou-proof bottoms, however. The khaki cargos were equally high-rise and wide-leg, straight from Zimmermann's shelves. You may recognize their nautical-ish buttons and pockets from the Australian brand's Resort 2026 collection.

The "Young and Beautiful" singer paired the maritime pants with an oversize red-and-white blouse, similar to the runway model. Its sailor-inspired accents include a high neck, billowy sleeves, and vertical stripes. She tucked its extra-long hem into her pants, in order to highlight their double-buttoned waistline.

Lana Del Rey ditched an ethereal lace dress for cargo pants at Zimmermann's show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Molly Dickson—who's simultaneously dressing Sydney Sweeney in New York—took creative liberties in the accessory department. Instead of the model's hip-hugging belt bag, Dickson sourced Zimmermann's Halcyon Clutch on Del Rey's behalf. The brown, $1,450 purse debuted during the Fall 2025 line, instantly making headlines for its cinched bucket-ish closure. Bucket bags are known for their spacious bodies, but this one was sliced in half to mimic the east-west bag trend.

A model wore Lana's cargo pants and striped shirt on the Zimmermann Resort 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Next, Del Rey traded the model's cord and beaded necklaces for a clean neckline. Diamond hoop earrings occasionally peeked out from underneath her chocolate brown waves.

The singer also ditched the Spring 2026 sandals, opting for Zimmermann's Eddie Low Boots. The Fall 2025 ankle boots—featuring 70mm heels—were a perfect pick for an October fête in Paris. Hexagon-shaped sunglasses finished her head-to-toe Zimmermann set.

Many fans associate Del Rey—and her eclectic take on coquette-core—with Valentino. (She's not an official brand ambassador, just a longtime friend of the atelier.)

However, Zimmermann has quietly supported her sartorial arc since 2018. She's especially fond of wearing their lace dresses and floral mini skirts on stage. Whether her front-row look is the sign of a tour wardrobe shake-up, it's definitely an invitation to give cargo pants a try.