There's a third wheel in Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship rumored relationship: the leather trench coat trend.

Hours before the F1 star seemingly confirmed the romance on Instagram on April 6, Kardashian embodied her role as an F1 driver's girlfriend in lots of leather. It's become her go-to look during the alleged courtship. This time, she started with a plunging chocolate brown halter top, then added a Saint Laurent trench up top draped loosely around her arms, with the lapels, sleeves, and cinched waist scrunched up. The move isn't out of character for the Skims founder: She styled her first Hamilton-era trench (which was black and boasted a few more buckles) the same way back in February.

Kim Kardashian was spotted in the leather trench coat trend that keeps third-wheeling her romance with Lewis Hamilton. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kardashian seemed to be coming in and out of a photoshoot. Later on, she ditched the trench and gave paparazzi a full-length look at her midi skirt take on spring's pony hair trend. Its silky smooth sheen was abruptly interrupted by the bottom-half of Balenciaga pantaboots. Instead of the black, neon pink, or stark white options she has readily available, Kardashian went for a fishnet style.

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Her outfit was just as sleek without the trench. (Image credit: Backgrid)

To be fair, Kardashian has been wearing leather trenches for a while—long before Hamilton, and long before Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Kerry Washington declared them the It-coat for winter-to-spring styling. They've been her plus-ones at Paris Fashion Week, VIP-only dinners, and even the airport.

Back in Nov. 2012, she flew out of LAX in a black Alaïa trench. The hem was slashed a few inches higher than its Saint Laurent successor. And, though, they didn't boast Balenciaga tags, her over-the-knee boots from Tom Ford stretched just as tall as pantaboots.

Over a decade ago, Kardashian pledged allegiance to leather trench coats. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kardashian and Hamilton are seemingly still in the honeymoon stage, but leather trench coats are one of her longest relationships. Yes, they're trending right now, but 10 years (and a few romances) from now, you'll still reach for them regularly.

Shop the Leather Trench Coat Trend Inspired by Kim Kardashian

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