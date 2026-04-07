The Leather Trench Coat Trend Third-Wheels Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Again
It's her signature style of the season—and rumored relationship.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
There's a third wheel in Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship rumored relationship: the leather trench coat trend.
Hours before the F1 star seemingly confirmed the romance on Instagram on April 6, Kardashian embodied her role as an F1 driver's girlfriend in lots of leather. It's become her go-to look during the alleged courtship. This time, she started with a plunging chocolate brown halter top, then added a Saint Laurent trench up top draped loosely around her arms, with the lapels, sleeves, and cinched waist scrunched up. The move isn't out of character for the Skims founder: She styled her first Hamilton-era trench (which was black and boasted a few more buckles) the same way back in February.
Kardashian seemed to be coming in and out of a photoshoot. Later on, she ditched the trench and gave paparazzi a full-length look at her midi skirt take on spring's pony hair trend. Its silky smooth sheen was abruptly interrupted by the bottom-half of Balenciaga pantaboots. Instead of the black, neon pink, or stark white options she has readily available, Kardashian went for a fishnet style.Article continues below
To be fair, Kardashian has been wearing leather trenches for a while—long before Hamilton, and long before Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Kerry Washington declared them the It-coat for winter-to-spring styling. They've been her plus-ones at Paris Fashion Week, VIP-only dinners, and even the airport.
Back in Nov. 2012, she flew out of LAX in a black Alaïa trench. The hem was slashed a few inches higher than its Saint Laurent successor. And, though, they didn't boast Balenciaga tags, her over-the-knee boots from Tom Ford stretched just as tall as pantaboots.
Kardashian and Hamilton are seemingly still in the honeymoon stage, but leather trench coats are one of her longest relationships. Yes, they're trending right now, but 10 years (and a few romances) from now, you'll still reach for them regularly.
Shop the Leather Trench Coat Trend Inspired by Kim Kardashian
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.