Rihanna Debuts Her New, '90s-Inspired Bangs With an Equally Nostalgic Leather Trench Coat
She styled the rest of the Ann Demeulemeester look days ago, minus the outerwear.
If you don't style a post-haircut outfit around your new look, did you even go to the salon? Take it from Rihanna: Your freshly-cut hair deserves a street style spin. On November 16, Rihanna took her elongated, '90s-inspired bangs out to dinner in Santa Monica, with a leather trench coat as her plus-one.
Giorgio Baldi, Rihanna's favorite Italian restaurant, welcomed the regular back for her umpteenth visit on Sunday evening. Instead of her usual Giorgio Baldi attire (jeans and an oversize jacket), she dressed up in all-black, beginning with a jersey little black dress featuring a hip-high slit. It seems the skirt featured a pant-like cutout, which Rihanna threaded her leg through. Semi-sheer tights, also in black, peeked out from beneath the hem.
Always on board for statement outerwear, Rihanna traded her fur options for a striking leather trench. You may recognize the distressed, single-breasted select from Ann Demeulemeester's Spring 2026 show, which debuted during Paris Fashion Week last month. It looked super-sleek alongside a diamond pendant necklace, plus her east-west Gucci Horsebit bag.
On the catwalk, the less-than-perfect finish added a subtle punk-rock edge to the otherwise polished silhouette.
The Belgian designer's coat appeared belt-free in the show, too, just like Rihanna's rendition. Its un-cinched waist allowed the model's sheer bodice and drawstring pajama-esque trousers their proper close-up. Chunky sneakers acted in lieu of Rihanna's pointy suede pumps.
Do the separates underneath the model's coat look familiar? That's because Rihanna styled them on their own on November 13. For a casual visit to L.A.'s passport agency, the mom-of-three sourced Look 6 from the Ann Demeulemeester Spring 2026 show, minus the seasoned trench coat.
She layered the transparent button-down and pajama-proof pants underneath a cow-print, shearling-lined coat instead. The "Diamonds" singer still tied the designer's two-tone scarf around her neck, though. The New York Yankees baseball cap, on the other hand, was Rihanna's own personal touch.
Rihanna is one of Hollywood's most devoted outfit repeaters. She's never been a one-and-done fashion muse, as evidenced by her broken-in footwear collection. She'll wear her trusty Puma sneakers multiple times a week. In early September, Rihanna pulled off the same pink Speedcats twice within five days of each other.
Knowing the Fenty Beauty founder, her Ann Demeulemeester PJs and trench coat could share the same destiny, whether they're worn solo or together.
