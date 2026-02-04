Kim Kardashian Goes 'Matrix' Mode After a Lewis Hamilton Date in the Leather Trench Coat Trend
In a coat like this, she can't fly under the radar.
Kim Kardashian can already make news on her own, but adding rumored love interest Lewis Hamilton into the equation takes the intrigue to a higher level. Naturally, she can't quite keep a low profile—especially not when she's styling a leather trench coat and peekaboo bra to run errands.
Less than 24 hours after a Parisian date night with the F1 star, Kardashian jetted home to Calabasas. She was spotted out and about in the leather trench coat trend beloved by Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber. For Kardashian's stylist Dani Levi, the coat was the outfit. How couldn't it be with oversize, off-the-shoulder lapels, a cinched waist tie, and a parking lot-grazing hem?
Kardashian fanned out the moto-style collar to reveal a matching leather bralette, attached to a skintight, spaghetti-strap bodysuit. She tucked the leather one-piece into wide-leg trousers, a switch-up from her usual leggings and pantaboots.
Adding to the "I was just in Paris" mystique, Kardashian wrapped a movie-star scarf around her bombshell blow-out. (It would look especially cinematic behind the wheel of a sports car. Just saying.) Shield-like sunglasses, also in black, were the cherry on top of Kardashian's French-infused fashion moment.
Kardashian's winter 2026 closet has welcomed floor-grazing coat after floor-grazing coat. So much so, it's rare for her outerwear not to trail a foot behind her. It all started at a mid-December holiday party, when she arrived in a Gucci by Tom Ford Fall 2004 silk gown, layered beneath an elongated fur coat.
A few weeks later, Kardashian got her aprés-ski on in Aspen—but not before dragging a fur Roberto Cavalli Fall 2000 robe around downtown. Clearly, her best full-length coats come from early-aughts collections. Perhaps her latest leather trench is a vintage score, too. (So far, the designer who made it hasn't been identified.)
Celebrities have been in the leather trenches since 2019, when everyone from Kardashian to Sophie Turner championed the coat style's comeback. The SKIMS founder was especially loyal to extra-long versions in moody shades like burgundy, gray snakeskin, or black. She never stopped styling the hero piece, but by 2026, Margot Robbie, Alexa Chung, and Lady Gaga finally caught up to her. At this rate, a leather version of SKIMS's Oversized Trench Coat is destined to join her street style lineup.
Shop the Leather Trench Coat Trend Inspired by Kim Kardashian
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.