Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton can't stay apart for long. 24 hours after Kardashian attended the 2026 Met Gala alone, the VIPs were hand-in-hand on Broadway. Kardashian's date night outfit gave her boyfriend a taste of red carpet dressing, but with a spring denim twist.

Its been months since fans saw the SKIMS founder in jeans—eight to be exact. Her denim drawer is the most vacant of all the Kardashian-Jenner It girls, especially Kylie and Kendall. Two years after styling the pants trend in public, Kardashian made up for lost time—and jeans—in a surprisingly high-waisted, sky blue pair. Perhaps they were on loan from Kylie Jenner's closet. She wore an almost-identical Levi's pair with the heeled flip-flops trend last month. Kardashian didn't choose V-strapped thongs like Jenner, but her pedicure was on full display beneath satin, ankle-strap sandals.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were unmissable on Broadway, but Kardashian's jeans outfit stole the show. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Why jeans, and why now? Well, the presumed designer behind her top seemed to require them. Kardashian tied herself into a long-sleeve corset supposedly from then-creative director Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2022 Couture collection. Glossy strands made Kardashian a fashion mummy, wrapping around her neck, onto a braided bodice, and down each arm. An under-bust bustier—featuring a peplum-esque hem—was its only opaque piece.

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Every element was a warm-toned, champagne color in the look book, but Kardashian's sampled 2026's cool-blue trend. It was originally dressed down with a denim maxi skirt, which Kardashian traded for the same light-wash in jeans form.

A model seemed to wear Kardashian's corset for Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Say JPG wasn't what inspired Kardashian to end her jeans hiatus. She definitely got the hint from her younger sisters. Kylie and Kendall have rarely given their denim a day off this season. Wearing sandals with denim had Kylie's name all over it. She wore three Levi's looks to Coachella; another en route to West Hollywood's Sushi Park; and most recently, the white jeans trend at a New York Knicks game.

Or maybe, she was inspired by Margot Robbie, who wore Chanel jeans to a Met Gala after-party. If they're chic enough for a Saint Laurent soirée, they passed the "Broadway appropriate" test, no problem. Either way, here's hoping Spring 2026 denim trends will make jeans a mainstay in her closet again.

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TOPICS Kim Kardashian