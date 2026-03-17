It's common for fashion girls—Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber—to use leather trench coats to keep a low-profile. Kerry Washington, on the other hand, gave the coat trend proper Hollywood close-up for an interview on March 17.

Styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn made sure the $3,190 Sportmax coat was the outfit for the Imperfect Women star. Its oversize collar, ultra-padded shoulders, and cascading silver buttons covered every layer underneath. Washington even cinched the matching belt.

This wasn't your average leather trench, though. Unlike the versions in Rihanna and Kardashian's closets, Sportmax made the bottom layer detachable. That way, the collarless overlay—which slides seamlessly beneath the trench's collar—becomes a cropped jacket. To finish, the piercing-inspired, chainlink strap of Washington's Sportmax purse dangled atop her coat's calfskin sleeve.

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Kerry Washington flaunted her leather trench coat on the Imperfect Women press tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See her exact leather trench on the Sportmax Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Sportmax)

It's been a minute since the Scandal alum publicly pulled off a leather trench. (Eight years, to be specific.) Why now? Well, everyone who's anyone is wearing the silhouette.

It all started last November, when Rihanna debuted her new bangs and leather coat in one date night look. Most recently, Kim Kardashian evaded the paparazzi in an ankle-grazing option, following her date with Lewis Hamilton.

Before long, Sadie Sink, Alexa Chung, Lady Gaga, Teyana Taylor, and more crowned leather trenches the It-coat of late 2025 and early 2026. Saint Laurent, Loewe, Bottega Veneta, Sportmax, Burberry, and more extended its reign onto Spring 2026 runways. Now, even Washington knows leather trenches are essential for winter-to-spring styling. So much so, they can become the entire outfit.

Shop the Leather Trench Coat Trend Inspired by Kerry Washington