Kristen Bell's Guest In Residence Look Is Peak Rom-Com Dressing

Welcome back, Nobody Wants This. Season 3 of the fan-favorite rom-com premieres October 22, bringing another cluster of colorful, L.A. cool-girl looks to our screens. On Oct. 20, Kristen Bell, the star of the show, got into the rom-com styling spirit early, wearing a striped Guest In Residencerugby shirt straight out of the show's character closet.
While Bell is based in L.A., the home of the hit series, the actor sourced Gigi Hadid’s New York-based brand for a stylish stroll around SoHo. The Grizzly Polo Sweater, woven from buttery brushed cashmere, features an ivory-colored collar and cuffs, a cropped hemline, and red, cobalt blue, and caramel stripes.
For the outing, the actor tucked the under-$450 rugby shirt (one of Hadid's go-to top trends) into flared, dark-wash denim. To finish the look, Bell's ribbed beanie and quilted Chanel Flap Bag added splashes of burgundy to the color story, while black lace-up boots grounded the maximalist sweater in New York's fall.
Grizzly Cropped Striped Brushed Cashmere Polo Sweater
Bell's character, Joanne, styles a surplus of striped tops in Seasons 1 and 2, including a green A.L.C. tank and a red-and-yellow Bally polo shirt. But in Season 2, Joanne's sister, Morgan (played by Justine Lupe), practically scores Guest In Residence a supporting role with several patterned pieces from the knit brand.
Will Guest In Residence reprise its role in Nobody Wants This? To find out, tune in to Season 3 on Netflix on Oct. 22. In the meantime, treat your fall-winter wardrobe to a rom-com-ready rugby shirt or two à la Bell.
Shop Striped Rugby Shirts Inspired by Kristen Bell
J.Crew
Relaxed Sweater-Polo in Vintage Wool Stripe
MOTHER
The Biggie Raquette Wool Sweater
Lioness
Countryside Jersey
LE BOP
Zadie Cropped Polo
Banana Republic
Ultra High-Rise Flare Jean
Banana Republic
High-Rise Bootcut Jean
Free People
So Marled Beanie
NAADAM
Signature Cashmere Ribbed Beanie
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.