Kristen Bell's Guest In Residence Look Is Peak Rom-Com Dressing

And so 'Nobody Wants This'-coded.

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Kristen Bell was spotted in New York City wearing a striped rugby shirt from Gigi Hadid&#039;s Guest In Residence
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Welcome back, Nobody Wants This. Season 3 of the fan-favorite rom-com premieres October 22, bringing another cluster of colorful, L.A. cool-girl looks to our screens. On Oct. 20, Kristen Bell, the star of the show, got into the rom-com styling spirit early, wearing a striped Guest In Residence rugby shirt straight out of the show's character closet.

While Bell is based in L.A., the home of the hit series, the actor sourced Gigi Hadid’s New York-based brand for a stylish stroll around SoHo. The Grizzly Polo Sweater, woven from buttery brushed cashmere, features an ivory-colored collar and cuffs, a cropped hemline, and red, cobalt blue, and caramel stripes.

Kristen Bell was spotted in New York City wearing a striped rugby shirt from Gigi Hadid&#039;s Guest In Residence

Kristen Bell was spotted in SoHo wearing a still-available Guest In Residence rugby shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the outing, the actor tucked the under-$450 rugby shirt (one of Hadid's go-to top trends) into flared, dark-wash denim. To finish the look, Bell's ribbed beanie and quilted Chanel Flap Bag added splashes of burgundy to the color story, while black lace-up boots grounded the maximalist sweater in New York's fall.

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Bell's character, Joanne, styles a surplus of striped tops in Seasons 1 and 2, including a green A.L.C. tank and a red-and-yellow Bally polo shirt. But in Season 2, Joanne's sister, Morgan (played by Justine Lupe), practically scores Guest In Residence a supporting role with several patterned pieces from the knit brand.

In Episode 2, the character attends a small-town basketball game in track pants and the Argyle Cotton-Jacquard Vest layered over a white T-shirt. Three episodes later, Morgan debuts another Guest In Residence design: a pale blue, long-sleeve rugby shirt almost identical to the one Bell wore this week.

Morgan&#039;s outfits in Nobody Wants This

In Season 2, Morgan wore an argyle sweater from Guest In Residence.

(Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Will Guest In Residence reprise its role in Nobody Wants This? To find out, tune in to Season 3 on Netflix on Oct. 22. In the meantime, treat your fall-winter wardrobe to a rom-com-ready rugby shirt or two à la Bell.

Shop Striped Rugby Shirts Inspired by Kristen Bell

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.