Katie Holmes's Target Tote Was Designed by One of NYFW's Coolest Brands

Name any pre- or post-runway show emergency that editors might face at New York Fashion Week—blisters, a broken umbrella, or a dying phone battery—and you'll find the solution at your local Target. This season, however, before Katie Holmes (a New Yorker with season tickets to Michael Kors, Ulla Johnson, Fforme, and more) added Target to her NYFW route, she discovered a new addition to her style survival kit: a limited-edition shopping bag from the retailer, designed by Public School New York in time for the Spring 2027 showcases.
A few days before Fashion Month festivities began, Katie Holmes was spotted with a then-mysterious Target tote on her shoulder. With its canvas bullseye-branded body and tomato-red tint, this wasn't the retailer's $0.99 reusable style. And the Dawson's Creek star didn't style it as such, either.
Turns out, Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, the design duo behind Public School New York, created Holmes's carry-all for Target by Design event. The two-day celebration will take place in New York City on Sept. 10 and 11 and highlight "reinterpretations of the Target bag by leading and emerging creative voices," per the press release.
The New York City-based brand that returned to NYFW this year after a seven-year hiatus wasn't alone in twisting the storied Target sling into an It bag. Holmes's fellow New York style setters like Venus Williams and Chloë Sevigny designed their takes on Target totes, too.
Perhaps inspired by the style tournament still happening at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams layered black athlete-approved netting over the brand's white bullseye logo.
Meanwhile, Sevigny showcased Target's iconic emblem on the bottom of a circular red purse with bead detailing.
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How can you score Holmes's Target tote (or any of the other ones)? Unfortunately, you can't throw it onto the conveyor belt right before checking out. Instead, you'll have to enter for a chance to win one of the limited-edition Public School New York's bags on Target's Instagram.
Holmes likely didn't have to go through any of those hoops to add the canvas style to her handbag collection. Being a devoted Target shopper since at least 2014—and RSVP'ing "yes" to brand events over the years—was enough to get her off the waitlist.
Now, for those who aren't Holmes or one of the ten lucky winners, might I suggest shopping one of Target's more accessible collaborations? This year, the department store partnered with Hollister, LoveShackFancy, Roller Rabbit, and most recently, the New York-based brand Rosie Assoulin.
So, while you manifest an in-store sighting of Holmes's Target bag, treat yourself to a matching set (or two) from the Target x Rosie Assoulin collection. They're still ripe for the shopping—and under $50.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.