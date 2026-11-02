Lisa Rinna's Holiday Fashion Campaign With Express and Her Family "Was Pure Joy"

She even recruited her husband as "the next supermodel."

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Lisa Rinna talks with Marie Claire about her holiday 2026 fashion campaign for Express
(Image credit: Courtesy of Express)

Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, are spending their first holiday season in New York City. With a new place to trim their tree comes a fresh batch of family traditions. And while she doesn't know what her festive fashion will look like beyond L.A., "we've always had Express in our lives," Rinna tells Marie Claire. So, starring in the retailer's holiday campaign with her family—and taking some souvenirs to Manhattan—was a "no-brainer."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has posed for fashion campaigns with her daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle, but never with her husband. "We've recruited Harry as the next supermodel," she says. "A couple months ago, I literally was like, 'Why am I not having you do these campaigns?' I put it out in the universe."

After the Express photoshoot, Hamlin told his wife, "I really like this modeling thing—it's really easy!" Now, his second campaign is slated to come out soon. It seems Hamlin got his wife's memo: "Get to work, buddy."

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Lisa Rinna talks with Marie Claire about her holiday 2026 fashion campaign for Express

Lisa Rinna, wearing leather culottes and an argyle sweater, shared the screen with her husband and daughter.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Express)

Of the campaign, Rinna says: "It was pure joy." Despite transforming a 20,000-square-foot house in Hancock Park into a faux Hollywood holiday, the photoshoot "felt very authentic," like a proper farewell to the Decembers the famous family spent in L.A. "It was really easy. We just did our thing, and that's what the holidays are about: joy, getting to spend time with your family and create fun memories," she adds. "And we were able to do that on the shoot that day."

Lisa Rinna talks with Marie Claire about her holiday 2026 fashion campaign for Express

Delilah Belle wore a plaid blouse and leather shorts opposite Rinna's emerald green suit.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Express)

The decadent decorations, tinsel-covered tree, and fresh pine fragrance weren't the only things that made the Express campaign feel like a genuine, festive get-together. "Everything I wore, I could see in my closet today," Rinna says. According to Rinna, the argyle sweater, forest green suit, sequined purple mini dress, and poinsettia red jumpsuit showcased "all the different sides of my personality."

Lisa Rinna talks with Marie Claire about her holiday 2026 fashion campaign for Express

Talk about a perfect family photo.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Express)

Whether she's dressing up or down during the holidays, "there's choice at Express," Rinna says. "They make complete dressing very easy," referencing the "one-stop holiday" shop's assortment of gloves, hats, scarves, and earmuffs. "I took home a lot," including the black suit—with razor-sharp shoulders, satin lapels, and flared trousers—seen in the commercial. "I've already worn that a couple of times," she says. "[The entire collection] seamlessly incorporated into my wardrobe."

Lisa Rinna talks with Marie Claire about her holiday 2026 fashion campaign for Express

Rinna and family delivered some New Year's Eve style inspiration, too.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Express)

One of Rinna's favorite campaign shots captures her and Delilah sitting on the decked-out stairs. "That [was] magic," she says. The heartwarming moment (with Rinna in a Fair Isle sweater, dark denim, and leopard-print earmuffs, and Delilah in a crimson "Merry & Bright" crewneck) brought the mother of two back to her daughter's childhood.

Lisa Rinna talks with Marie Claire about her holiday 2026 fashion campaign for Express

Rinna and Belle shared a laugh on the staircase, creating a Christmas card-worthy moment.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Express)

"Almost everyone" in the Hamlin household was able to attend the Express event, Rinna's youngest daughter, Amelia Gray, aside. But the trendsetter was there in spirit. "Everyone's so busy, so the fact that we did get a group of us together is just really great," she says.

Once it comes time to actually celebrate the holidays, without a camera crew or festive fashion curated by a stylist, everyone will reunite in NYC, where Rinna and her husband are rehearsing for Broadway's It's a Wonderful Life. "We're a big Christmas Eve family," she says. "Then, we usually go to the movies on Christmas Day, but again, it's different because we'll be in NYC... I'm excited to share this experience with my family."

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.