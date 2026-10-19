Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Wear Fall's Funnel-Neck Jacket Trend Two Different Ways

Their love language is, obviously, coats.

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Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were spotted separately, both styling the funnel-neck jacket trend and trousers
(Image credit: Backgrid)

It's been a minute since Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles delivered a couple's fashion master class. Sure, they're not walking everywhere hand-in-hand, but that doesn't mean their street style looks are out of sync.

Case in point: Over the weekend, Kravitz and Styles were spotted on different ends of Manhattan, wearing trousers and similar takes on the funnel-neck jacket trend. Now that's a power couple.

Before attending Styles's latest sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, Kravitz ran errands in the cool-girl, black-and-brown color combination. She layered a cropped, windbreaker-style jacket over a black crewneck sweater, matching trousers, and burgundy ballet flats.

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If Kravitz popped the collar, the coat would've nailed the funnel-neck trend beloved by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Victoria Beckham, and more.

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz and Harry Styles were spotted separately, both styling the funnel-neck jacket trend and trousers

Zoë Kravitz styled the funnel-neck jacket trend on the same day as her fiancé.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Meanwhile, Styles followed his fiancée's lead in his own perfect-for-fall uniform. His outfit featured a taupe, funnel-neck zip-up and black trousers. While the Grammy winner has worn ballerinas at the 2026 Grammys, the 2026 BRIT Awards, and even on Saturday Night Live, he traded he and Kravitz's collective favorite flats for another signature on her shoe rack: soft loafers and tube socks.

From there, Styles finished his pre-show 'fit with shield sunglasses and his newest Chanel Maxi Flap Bag. The Hollywood-wide hero item joined his collection back in March. Then, he chose a leopard-print style from the Métiers d'Art 2026 collection. Perhaps this time, Kravitz (a little black bag loyalist) convinced him to try a more timeless shade of leather.

Harry Styles wore the funnel-neck jacket trend with trousers, just like his fianc&amp;eacute;e Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz

Harry Styles chose a surprisingly similar funnel-neck style and timeless black trousers.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Kravitz has become Styles's favorite fashion muse. He constantly sources her closet for style inspiration (when you're engaged to an It girl like that, it would be a crime not to). For proof, see how he debuted a brown raffia bag and a barn jacket the Zoë Kravitz way early in the year.

Last October, Kravitz attended the Saint Laurent Spring 2026 show in an almost identical beige bomber. The actor paired hers with a lace-trimmed, butter yellow dress.

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz wore an almost identical Saint Laurent funnel-neck jacket at the Spring 2026 show in October 2025

In Oct. 2025, Kravitz got a head start on funnel-neck fashion at the Saint Laurent show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems Kravitz and Styles have discovered their love language: sharing the same taste in outerwear. While spending the holidays in Rome last December, they did the same with warm winter coats—and Kravitz's now-signature purple scarf.

Which Fall 2026 jacket trend will connect the love birds—and their fall-winter wardrobes—next? My bet is on sweater jackets.

Shop Funnel-Neck Jackets Inspired by Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.