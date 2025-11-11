2025 is nearly coming to an end, and all through the land, folks are tucking into their couches with a remote in hand. After a troubling year, it's time to see what new Christmas films and holiday specials are headed to Netflix to fill the holiday season with glee.

Now that spooky season has concluded and Mariah Carey is fully defrosted, it's officially the holidays! While Netflix's library of classic festive films is always there for a winter rewatch, the first original films of Netflix's yuletide slate are set to arrive this November, with stars like Alicia Silverstone and Minka Kelly set to lead some adorable themed rom-coms. Below, find a roundup of every movie and show coming to Netflix for Christmas 2025 and when you can watch them.

Every Holiday Movie Coming to Netflix in 2025

'A Merry Little Ex-Mas'

Release date: November 12

Netflix is starting the season with a Christmas rom-com that's a bit messier than the average happy-ever-after. Kate (Alicia Silverstone) and Everett (Oliver Hudson) are freshly divorced but still planning to spend their first Christmas apart as supportive co-parents. But plans are derailed when Everett brings around his new girlfriend (played by Jameela Jamil), and Kate hits it off with a younger man (Pierson Fodé).

'Champagne Problems'

Release date: November 19

A new Christmas season means a new dose of "career woman unexpectedly finds love" romance. Sydney Price (Minka Kelly) is a business exec headed to France on a mission to acquire a major champagne house. But when she gets one night off to soak in the City of Lights, she meets a handsome stranger (Tom Woznickzka)...who turns out to be the heir to the family business. As the pair spend the weekend together—amid other execs competing for the company—they can't help but get closer.

'Jingle Bell Heist'

Release date: November 26

This heist comedy will be a definite must-watch for anyone wishing to get even with a major Scrooge. Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells play a pair of workers who have both been screwed over by the owner of a luxury department store (Peter Serafinowicz). With Christmas Eve around the corner, the down-on-their-luck pair decides to team up for a holiday robbery. But as their scammer team-up becomes something more, will they still be able to pull it off?

'My Secret Santa'

Release date: December 3

Calling all Virgin River fans—Alexandra Breckenridge is leading this sweet winter romance. Taylor is a single mom who's determined to send her daughter to a luxury resort's snowboarding camp, which she can't afford. The solution? Get the employee discount by landing a seasonal job playing Santa...in disguise as an old man. This gender-bending plan gets even more complicated as she starts to fall for her handsome new boss (played by Ryan Eggold).

'Man vs. Baby'

Release date: December 11

Back in 2022, Man vs. Bee introduced Netflix viewers to Trevor Bingley (Rowan Atkinson), a bumbling dad whose house-sitting gig turns disastrous thanks to an evasive bee. Now, Bingley is back with a new slapstick adventure; three years after leaving the world of house-sitting to become a school caretaker, he can't resist a new gig looking over a London luxury penthouse at Christmastime. Add in the unexpected stress of babysitting an infant, and the cozy holiday turns into chaos.

Every Holiday Special Coming to Netflix in 2025

'Is It Cake? Holiday' season 2

Release date: November 25

Last year, the beloved cooking show Is It Cake? released its first-ever holiday special, imbuing the festive spirit into its typical hyperrealistic baking competition. For its second installment, host Mikey Day will welcome another set of all-star contestants from past seasons and a new slate of celebrity guests, including Lacey Chabert, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kristen Bell, Lamorne Morris, Michael Urie, and more.

'Home for Christmas' season 3

Release date: December 12

In 2019, Netflix debuted Home for Christmas, its original Norwegian rom-com series about a 30-something's month-long scramble to find a boyfriend to bring home for Christmas Eve. (Yes, a classic Christmas-movie plot stretched out to six episodes!) Five years after season 2, the series is finally returning for a third installment, following a once-again single Johanne as she jumps back into dating.

'The Great British Baking Show: Holidays' season 8

Release date: TBA

The holidays aren't the same without a yuletide return to the cozy wonderland of The Great British Baking Show. Season 8 of the baking hit's seasonal spinoff will likely hit Netflix this December, with hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding welcoming back beloved former contestants as ​​Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judge their festive bakes.