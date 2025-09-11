Lili Reinhart's Backless Suit Stands Out in the Michael Kors Front Row

Lili Reinhart hasn't graced New York Fashion Week with her presence since 2017. She spent her eight-year hiatus in Paris, Milan, and even London instead. One of Fashion Month's buzziest brands helped Reinhart with her grand return, when she was finally spotted at the Michael Kors runway show on September 11.

The Riverdale alum made her Michael Kors debut at the Spring/Summer 2026 show, securing her front-row seat alongside Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, Leslie Bibb, and more. Look 48 from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection was her outfit of choice. She styled the sleeveless gray suit almost identical to the runway model: like a sultry Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The double-breasted vest featured statement lapels and a leather waist tie, while its plunging neckline emphasized her choice to go shirtless.

Lili Reinhart was a welcome surprise at the Michael Kors Spring 2026 soirée. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another angle revealed the open back on Reinhart's vest, where an elastic strip stretched from one blazer vent to another. Even the sidewalls were slightly risqué. It revealed her blink-and-you'll-miss-it tattoo.

Lili's fine-line tattoo was on full display, thanks to her blazer's open back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reinhart added her own movie star flair in the accessory department. Instead of the model's Western-inspired boots, she chose pointy pumps in black satin. On the catwalk, a leather crossbody bag made the set suitable for street style. Reinhart, on the other hand, elevated it with the coin purse trend, co-signed by Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, and even Taylor Swift earlier this summer. It matched her diamond stud earrings with gold hardware.

A model wore Lili's suit on the Michael Kors Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Minutes before the 56-piece show began, Reinhart found her seat in one of Fashion Month's starriest rows. Kelsea Ballerini, Lily Aldridge, and Kaitlyn Dever matched her energy in wide-leg trousers. High-rise waistlines and baggy hems stretched from one It girl to another.

Similar styles are already trending among the Spring 2026 scene. Ralph Lauren, Rachel Comey, and now, Michael Kors have revived the Spring 2025 staple for round two.

Michael Kors delivered Fashion Month's most divine front row (so far). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Michael Kors is right up Reinhart's minimalist alley, she hasn't publicly worn the New York label since 2019. Something tells me that's about to change. Who knows? Perhaps they'll team up again for her The Love Hypothesis promo trail, once the book-to-movie adaptation confirms its release date.

