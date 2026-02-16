Michelle Obama Styles a Jean Paul Gaultier Denim Matching Set for a Rare Date Night With Barack

They even posed for a sweet snap with daughter Sasha during the NBA All-Star Game.

Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama at The 2026 NBA All-Star Game held at the Intuit Dome on February 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

After eight years in the White House, Michelle Obama and husband Barack likely find it impossible to enjoy a low-key date night just about anywhere. So on February 15, the Obamas were spotted on a rare public date night at the NBA All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in California—which was also attended by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

For their laidback date night, Michelle appeared to be wearing a matching set from Jean Paul Gaultier, including the label's Slit Denim Jacket and coordinating Snap-Button Denim Jeans, both in navy. The distinctive set features silver snap-button closures pinching at the ankles, as well as structured jacket pockets and a silver zip fastening.

Michelle Obama enjoys a rare date night with husband Barack.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Michelle shared a sweet snap taken at the game on Instagram, featuring husband Barack and daughter Sasha Obama, along with the caption, "My favorite teammates on and off the court." Throughout the event, the Obamas appeared to be having fun and were photographed laughing together on multiple occasions.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game on February 15, 2026.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Even when she's keeping her date night attire casual in a denim matching set, Michelle manages to look endlessly chic and entirely enviable.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.