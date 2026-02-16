After eight years in the White House, Michelle Obama and husband Barack likely find it impossible to enjoy a low-key date night just about anywhere. So on February 15, the Obamas were spotted on a rare public date night at the NBA All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in California—which was also attended by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

For their laidback date night, Michelle appeared to be wearing a matching set from Jean Paul Gaultier, including the label's Slit Denim Jacket and coordinating Snap-Button Denim Jeans, both in navy. The distinctive set features silver snap-button closures pinching at the ankles, as well as structured jacket pockets and a silver zip fastening.

Michelle Obama enjoys a rare date night with husband Barack. (Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Michelle shared a sweet snap taken at the game on Instagram, featuring husband Barack and daughter Sasha Obama, along with the caption, "My favorite teammates on and off the court." Throughout the event, the Obamas appeared to be having fun and were photographed laughing together on multiple occasions.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game on February 15, 2026. (Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Even when she's keeping her date night attire casual in a denim matching set, Michelle manages to look endlessly chic and entirely enviable.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Michelle Obama