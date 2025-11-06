Michelle Obama's third book, The Look, is bringing out the best in her fashion sense. No surprise there—the memoir spotlights her style evolution inside and out of the White House. On November 5, Obama and her stylist, Meredith Koop, did their big one when the former first lady took center stage in fresh-from-the-runway Loewe.

24 hours after The Look hit shelves, Obama kept the press tour's momentum going at a live podcast taping in New York City. (It'll premiere soon on the author's podcast, "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson.") Obama and her A-list interviewer, Tracee Ellis Ross, maximized their joint sartorial prowess under the Howard Gilman Opera House's lights, with finds from Paris Fashion Week's recent runways.

For Obama, Koop tracked down Look 50 from Loewe's unreleased Spring 2026 collection. The label's Oct. 3 show also served as new creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez's runway debut—making the author's book tour dress an especially impressive pull. (The Proenza Schouler pair succeeded Jonathan Anderson in April, after his move to Dior.)

The line had plenty of Obama-worthy designs to choose from—55, to be exact. Her final pick wasn't your average little black dress. It began as a noir shift, featuring a high mock-neck and a thigh-length hem. Then, the back stood out for a splash of lemon yellow. A cinched waistline surrendered to cascading ruffles, which billowed out as she walked. Fuchsia panels enhanced the high-contrast effect.

On the catwalk, the model wore mismatched tights—one leg in black, the other in neon pink to match the asymmetrical skirt's underlay. Obama, on the other hand, traded in Loewe's two-tone loafers for all-black sock boots. Yes, it was the more minimalist selection, but it ensured her dress remained front and center.

A model wore Michelle Obama's color-block dress on the Loewe Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Tracee Ellis Ross, a fashion muse in her own right, matched Obama's energy in a pale pink shift dress. The sleeveless bodice began with a striking boat neck, which plunged into a V down her spine. Her ultra-pointy Knife Heels revealed the dress's identity: It premiered in Pierpaolo Piccioli's initial Balenciaga collection during the Spring 2026 circuit.

Tracee Ellis Ross's dress premiered on the Balenciaga Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Michelle Obama and Tracee Ellis Ross previously coordinated during Obama's 2018 tour for her memoir Becoming. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obama hasn't publicly worn Loewe before, but perhaps Tracee Ellis Ross put the brand on her radar. The Spanish label first joined the Black-ish alum's collection in 2019. Little did Loewe know, it earned a lifelong customer right then and there. This year, Ross scored a front-row seat to the brand's Spring 2026 show, where Obama's dress floated down the runway. Knowing the former first lady, she chose the Loewe number as a tribute to her friend and moderator.

Tracee Ellis Ross RSVP'd "yes" to the Loewe Spring 2026 show in early October. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By the time Obama's press tour ends, she'll need The Look's sequel to showcase her recent runway pulls. So far, she's sourced denim Entire Studios, custom Simone Rocha, and even Matthieu Blazy's debut Chanel look: a herringbone suit set and pom-pom-shaped earrings. What a stellar way to get fashion girls to their local bookstore.