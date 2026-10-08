Yes, You Can Style Pencil Skirts Outside the Office—Just Channel Kendall Jenner's Going-Out Look

It was one of Fashion Month's biggest trends.

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Kendall Jenner styled Fashion Month&#039;s pencil skirt trend at dinner with Hailey Bieber in L.A.
(Image credit: Backgrid)

For her first post-Paris Fashion Week appearance, Kendall Jenner turned dinner with Hailey Bieber into a mini runway show, starring Fashion Month's leading Spring/Summer 2027 trend: the pencil skirt. On October 6, the supermodel styled the office-appropriate piece in a way that would earn endorsements from both Miuccia Prada and an HR manager with a strict dress code.

In Paris, Bieber and Jenner ran in the same celebrity circles, but they reserved their reunion for one of their signature West Hollywood spots: Sushi Park. While the Rhode founder kept it classic in a black camisole, matching trousers, and strappy sandals, Jenner wore a sleek boatneck shirt with three-quarter-length sleeves, a thigh-grazing pencil skirt, and satin The Row June Mules that matched her midi. Subtle sheen aside, the navy (borderline black) skirt was adornment-free. That simplicity is what made it feel equally going-out-ready and corporate-friendly.

Finishing the "I just came from a meeting"-coded outfit on a minimalist note, Jenner traded sparklers for The Row's Terrasse tote in chestnut brown leather, a laptop-adjacent bag that would've worked in-office, too.

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Kendall Jenner styled Fashion Month&#039;s pencil skirt trend at dinner with Hailey Bieber in L.A.

Kendall Jenner joined Hailey Bieber for dinner in Fashion Month's favorite pencil skirt trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Now, Jenner didn't RSVP "yes" to any Spring 2027 shows—she walked the runway at Bottega Veneta. Still, that didn't stop her from getting the inside scoop on the pencil skirt takeover. Chanel, Valentino, Gucci, Ferragamo, and Saint Laurent debuted similar shift-looking styles. Meanwhile, Prada's collection "felt like a hall of fame for a garment [the brand] has spent decades perfecting," according to style director Sara Holzman. "No single skirt was the power skirt here. Nearly every version could assume the role."

Prada&#039;s pencil skirts on the Spring/Summer 2027 runway

Prada presented an almost identical pencil skirt for Spring 2027.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chanel&#039;s pencil skirts on the Spring/Summer 2027 runway

Chanel followed suit in tweed, of course.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Valentino&#039;s pencil skirts on the Spring/Summer 2027 runway

Valentino paired the pencil skirt trend with a pale purple pigment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holzman said Spring 2027's universal style message is to "wear your skirt like a trouser. Wear it often and without ceremony, as the foundation of an outfit rather than its finishing touch." But Jenner couldn't wait until next year to answer the fashion industry's pencil skirt call. To follow her lead this fall and beyond, shop the similar midi styles below.

Shop Pencil Skirts Inspired by Kendall Jenner

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.