Yes, You Can Style Pencil Skirts Outside the Office—Just Channel Kendall Jenner's Going-Out Look

In Paris, Bieber and Jenner ran in the same celebrity circles, but they reserved their reunion for one of their signature West Hollywood spots: Sushi Park. While the Rhode founder kept it classic in a black camisole, matching trousers, and strappy sandals, Jenner wore a sleek boatneck shirt with three-quarter-length sleeves, a thigh-grazing pencil skirt, and satin The Row June Mules that matched her midi. Subtle sheen aside, the navy (borderline black) skirt was adornment-free. That simplicity is what made it feel equally going-out-ready and corporate-friendly.
Finishing the "I just came from a meeting"-coded outfit on a minimalist note, Jenner traded sparklers for The Row's Terrasse tote in chestnut brown leather, a laptop-adjacent bag that would've worked in-office, too.
Now, Jenner didn't RSVP "yes" to any Spring 2027 shows—she walked the runway at Bottega Veneta. Still, that didn't stop her from getting the inside scoop on the pencil skirt takeover. Chanel, Valentino, Gucci, Ferragamo, and Saint Laurent debuted similar shift-looking styles. Meanwhile, Prada's collection "felt like a hall of fame for a garment [the brand] has spent decades perfecting," according to style director Sara Holzman. "No single skirt was the power skirt here. Nearly every version could assume the role."
Holzman said Spring 2027's universal style message is to "wear your skirt like a trouser. Wear it often and without ceremony, as the foundation of an outfit rather than its finishing touch." But Jenner couldn't wait until next year to answer the fashion industry's pencil skirt call. To follow her lead this fall and beyond, shop the similar midi styles below.
Shop Pencil Skirts Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Boss
Vileah Wool Pencil Skirt
Quince
Ultra-Stretch Ponte Pencil Skirt
Lafayette 148 New York
Finesse Crepe Midi Pencil Skirt
Banana Republic Factory
Grasim Knee-Length Skirt
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.