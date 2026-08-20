This year, Broadway's biggest stars aren't Tony Award winners, but celebrity theater-goer-approved shoe trends. While Sabrina Carpenter watched Cats: The Jellicle Ball in peep-toe pumps, Kylie Jenner styled heeled flip-flops at Fear of 13. Following their lead, Sienna Miller wore the celebrity-beloved ballet flats trend to the West End (London's equivalent of Broadway). Of course, her It shoes stole the show, too.

For a performance of Abigail's Party, which is set in the '70s, the London native arrived at The Harold Pinter Theatre in a cream-colored button-down (peep the subtle brocade satin) and flared sky blue jeans. She accessorized her appropriately boho-chic look with retro orange-tinted aviator sunglasses and a black Chloé Bracelet Bag, complete with a crescent body and a hoop-ring handle.

Before seeing a performance on the West End, Sienna Miller's high-vamp flats stole the show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Judging by the loafer-length toe boxes, shiny black leather, and short block heels, the shoes appear to be sold-out Club Slippers by Phoebe Philo. While Miller has worn the pair since Sept. 2025, it wasn't until this year that the high-vamp flats movement has taken off. The style from the London designer and former Chloé creative director has been winning over famous faces like Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa this entire summer.

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Don't miss the teeny-tiny kitten heel beneath the black leather vamps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

High-vamp heels weren't just a runway regular at Balenciaga, Chanel, and Stella McCartney earlier this year. The elongated toes and low-heeled styles are the preferred anti-pumps of Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Sarah Pidgeon, and more.

Last February, during Milan Fashion Week, Jenner finished her trench coat outfit with the same Club Slippers from Phoebe Philo. One month later, Bieber styled Calvin Klein's slingback take on the trend with a cashmere turtleneck and matching trousers. As recently as Aug. 19 in New York City, Pidgeon wore a little gray dress from Khaite and the clog-like Colt Slip-On Loafers.

Earlier this year, Hailey Bieber traded her favorite flip-flops for high-vamp heels. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sure, high-vamp heels were all over the Spring 2026 runway circuit, but take it from Miller: They have major hero-item potential for fall. While you await the restock of her tried-and-true Phoebe Philo slippers, shop similar styles from Reformation, Rag & Bone, Jeffrey Campbell, and more.

Shop the High-Vamp Ballet Flats Trend Inspired by Sienna Miller

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