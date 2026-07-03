Selena Gomez Opts for a Little Black Naked Dress at BFF Taylor Swift's Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

The most important celebrity wedding of the year is finally here and—unsurprisingly—the guests are all serving utterly superb looks. Case in point: Selena Gomez just wore a little black naked dress to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding rehearsal dinner, which will be hard to beat.

Swift and Gomez have been friends for a long time and it's clear that the Only Murders in the Building star understood the assignment. For the July 2 wedding rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden, Gomez opted for a strapless black dress from Oscar de la Renta, featuring a subtly naked design with sheer panels creating a nearly-nude effect, and a leg split.

Gomez's stylist, Erin Walsh, shared photos of the jaw-dropping outfit on Instagram, along with credits. The Oscar de la Renta dress was accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Fernando Jorge.

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Selena Gomez's Oscar de la Renta gown is sheer and strapless. (Image credit: Instagram/@erinwalshstyle)

Fernando Jorge jewels complemented her LBD. (Image credit: Instagram/@erinwalshstyle)

Last year, Gomez paid tribute to Swift during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit. "She's one of the most brilliant people I've ever met," the Rare Beauty founder shared (via People). "She is very strong in her lane, and she gives great advice all the time."

Gomez continued, "I'm not sure what I would say I've done for her other than been there as a friend."

Selena Gomez wore an Oscar de la Renta little black dress to Taylor Swift's wedding rehearsal dinner. (Image credit: Instagram/@erinwalshstyle)

As for the best advice Swift had given her, Gomez explained, "If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room." The "Opalite" singer's words appear to have stayed with Gomez for a long time, as she shared, "You have to learn and not be afraid of all the things that you might lose out on."

One thing's for sure: Gomez is going to struggle to outdo her own wedding rehearsal dinner outfit for Swift's actual nuptials on July 3.

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