Selena Gomez Opts for a Little Black Naked Dress at BFF Taylor Swift's Wedding Rehearsal Dinner
Her Oscar de la Renta gown is sheer, strapless, and features a thigh-high leg split.
The most important celebrity wedding of the year is finally here and—unsurprisingly—the guests are all serving utterly superb looks. Case in point: Selena Gomez just wore a little black naked dress to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding rehearsal dinner, which will be hard to beat.
Swift and Gomez have been friends for a long time and it's clear that the Only Murders in the Building star understood the assignment. For the July 2 wedding rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden, Gomez opted for a strapless black dress from Oscar de la Renta, featuring a subtly naked design with sheer panels creating a nearly-nude effect, and a leg split.
Gomez's stylist, Erin Walsh, shared photos of the jaw-dropping outfit on Instagram, along with credits. The Oscar de la Renta dress was accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Fernando Jorge.
Last year, Gomez paid tribute to Swift during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit. "She's one of the most brilliant people I've ever met," the Rare Beauty founder shared (via People). "She is very strong in her lane, and she gives great advice all the time."
Gomez continued, "I'm not sure what I would say I've done for her other than been there as a friend."
As for the best advice Swift had given her, Gomez explained, "If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room." The "Opalite" singer's words appear to have stayed with Gomez for a long time, as she shared, "You have to learn and not be afraid of all the things that you might lose out on."
One thing's for sure: Gomez is going to struggle to outdo her own wedding rehearsal dinner outfit for Swift's actual nuptials on July 3.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.