Olivia Rodrigo Takes Style Tips From Taylor Swift and Kaia Gerber in a Drop Dead Gorgeous Outfit
The pop star's new music era demands a brand new closet.
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Olivia Rodrigo has officially entered a new era and she has a brand new closet to match it. Gone are the days of Sour and Guts, and with the release of "Drop Dead"—the first single from her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love—Rodrigo is reinventing herself. For an appearance on Friday, April 17, the pop superstar referenced several celeb-beloved brands, whilst hinting at what's to come on her latest record.
For starters, Rodrigo tapped one of Taylor Swift's favorite brands—Dôen—by wearing the labels $328 Petra Cardigan in Rosebud. The Dôen cardigan is available in a number of different shades, but Rodrigo's pretty pink choice fits perfectly with the "Drop Dead" music video's dreamy aesthetic.
In photos shared by @livieshq on Instagram, Rodrigo could be seen keeping her outfit casual by pairing her pink cardigan with Clean Eileen Jeans by Nudie Jeans and a plain white T-shirt.Article continues below
For footwear, Rodrigo wore Repetto's $470 Camille Ballet Flats—a label Kaia Gerber regularly wears and has also collaborated with.
As for the singer's accessories, Rodrigo carried a bag she's been spotted with on multiple occasions—Rixo London's $430 Amoria Leather Bag in Black—and wore a pair of Ray-Ban RB4420 Sunglasses. Finally, the "Vampire" performer carried a burgundy Puffer Case from Urban Sophistication
One thing is certain: the world is extremely excited about Rodrigo's next music era and the style it's accompanied by.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.