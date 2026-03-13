Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Channel Contrasting Movie-Star Styles in Dior Pre-Oscars Party Outfits
Kendall went vintage, Hailey pulled off the Bar Jacket.
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Could 2026 be the year Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber walk the actual Oscars red carpet? The fashion girls scored invites to Dior and W Magazine's pre-Academy Awards party on March 12, alongside nominees like Teyana Taylor. Nothing's confirmed, of course, but their contrasting Dior dinner outfits might've doubled as their Academy Awards RSVP.
Despite topping best-dressed lists at recent Vanity Fair Oscar Parties, Jenner and Bieber have yet to make their official Academy Awards debuts. Still, as fashion's finest, they fit right in with last night's Hollywood crowd. The friends were attached at the hip all night long, but their looks couldn't have been further apart on the Dior spectrum.
Jenner, for one, traded fresh-off-the-runway Jonathan Anderson designs for a rare Fall 1998 vintage find. Her silky black camisole hailed from then-creative director John Galliano's tenure, whom Anderson refers to as his "hero." Stark white lace lined the scoop neckline, bust, and hip-hugging hem. Jenner's exact pick is listed on 1stDibs for $1,795. In lieu of a coat, Jenner draped a semi-sheer scarf around her neck. Itty-bitty stud earrings were her only visible accessory at Bieber's side, but The Row's four-figure Amazon Clutch joined her for another photo-op later.Article continues below
Meanwhile, Bieber matched host Jonathan Anderson's energy in a classic cool-girl set. She paired mid-wash, straight-leg jeans—her signature silhouette at the moment—with a cropped take on Dior's iconic Bar Jacket. The Rhode founder's silk, wool, and tweed-blend blazer comes in two $5,300 colors: green and charcoal gray. Bieber chose the latter, possibly to coordinate its speckled exterior to her $990, black Saint Laurent mules. Like Jenner, she opted out of any scene-stealing sparklers. Even her new, (rumored) $1.5 million engagement ring remained in her jeans' pocket.
Bieber and Jenner made quite the award season rounds this year. In January, they were each other's plus-ones at another W Magazine bash. It seems they exchanged outfit pics before the Best Performances Party: They arrived in the same beige-and-black color palette. Bieber wore a Stella McCartney corset as a top, wide-leg trousers, and Aquazzura pumps. Jenner stayed loyal to luxury camisoles with a $4,800, polka-dot piece from Valentino. Her black, midi pencil skirt also had Valentino tags.
Are Bieber and Jenner actors? Not yet, at least. Kylie Jenner is the wannabe actress right now: "I've actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100% want to do more," Jenner told Vanity Fair, after making a cameo in Charli xcx's The Moment.
Regardless, they run in the same designer-clad circles as your favorite movie stars. So don't be surprised if the Dolby Theatre saves seats for Jenner and Bieber on March 15. If not the actual ceremony, count on them to return to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.