Autumn doesn't truly begin until Ralph Lauren takes the New York Fashion Week stage. On Sept. 10, the designer presented his Spring/Summer 2026 show and set fall street style in motion.

Priyanka Chopra was one of the first stars to set Fashion Month's seasonal tone. Before finding her seat in the front row, she posed for photographers in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren. The actress borrowed Look 18 from the brand's Fall/Winter 2025 collection: a paisley-printed skirt set. It looked both worn-in yet chic, from the shoulder-padded blazer to the prairie skirt. An ombré effect gave the lapels and hems a surprisingly grunge feel—a motif in the original runway collection. She cinched the moody suit jacket with a thick brown belt, taking cues from the runway model. Chopra's bare skin traded places with a typical button-down.

Her floor-length skirt kept her footwear a mystery. However, if she followed the model's lead, Chopra embraced the collection's Western aura with leather cowboy boots.

Priyanka Chopra stole the show at Ralph Lauren S/S 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there on, Chopra deviated from the Fall 2025 blueprint by leaving her purse at home. On the catwalk, the model paired her skirt set with a matching ombré hobo bag.

Chopra went jewelry-free, but the model filled in the empty décolletage space with layered silver jewelry. A cameo necklace was the only pendant. This subtle addition upped the suit's patina-like appeal.

A model wore Priyanka's skirt set on the Ralph Lauren Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chopra wasn't the only A-lister to source the Fall/Winter 2025 line to take in next spring's collection. Jessica Chastain styled Look 25 of the 47-piece drop: a lingerie-inspired little black dress. In addition to being partially transparent, the corseted, lace-up bodice was covered in luxe lace. It faded seamlessly into a tulle ankle-length skirt.

Similar to Chopra, diamond drop earrings acted as her only accessory. Pointy pumps instead of the model's slouchy boots kept her LBD sultry instead of country-coded.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jessica Chastain matched Priyanka's energy in Ralph Lauren Fall 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her lingerie-looking LBD floated down the runway last year. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Now that Chopra and Chastain have touched down in the Big Apple, they're likely to RSVP "yes" to another New York Fashion Week runway show or two. Last year, the two met up at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner, which famously hosts celebrities during NYFW. If they reunite again, they'll probably bring more straight-off-the-runway looks with them.