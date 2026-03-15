You've got to respect Priyanka Chopra-Jonas's dedication. No matter the year, the weather, or her date—if the actor is attending the Academy Awards, she's going to wear an all-white dress, come hell or high water. This was true in 2016, it was true in 2017, and it was true tonight, on the 2026 Oscars red carpet.

Like clockwork, the presenter arrived dressed all in white. Though she's worn naked dresses and embellished styled in previous years (more on that, ahead), today's Dior gown featured a structured bodice, with elegant draping and a dramatic slit on the skirt. Though she skipped out on any sequins or beads, Chopra-Jonas made an impact with a feather-like fringe trim, which gave her look a distinct Old Hollywood feel.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas wore all-white to the 2026 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diamonds and sapphires on her ornate Bulgari High Jewelry necklace, were the actor's only source of sparkle—and sparkle they did. She completed the look with black pointed-toe heels, matching the flecks in her skirt's feathers.

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She styled the feathered look with an ornate necklace encrusted in diamonds and sapphires. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonight marks Chopra-Jonas's third time at the annual Academy Awards. She walked the red carpet for the first time back in 2016, when she wore a mesh naked dress from Zuhair Murad. The naked number was was embellished with ivory blooms and had a metallic belt detail.

Chopra-Jonas wore white again at the 2016 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The following year, she RSVPed "yes" for the second time, arriving in yet another all-white outfit. This time, she chose a strapless Ralph & Russo gown with a geometric print made of silver and white triangles.

She wore another white gown the following year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chopra's streak of white dresses could even extend to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party—though we'll have to wait a few hours to know for sure. Either way, this is a tradition I can get behind.