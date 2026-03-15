Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Continues a 10-Year-Old Oscars Red Carpet Tradition in a Feathered Dior Dress
You've got to respect her dedication.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
You've got to respect Priyanka Chopra-Jonas's dedication. No matter the year, the weather, or her date—if the actor is attending the Academy Awards, she's going to wear an all-white dress, come hell or high water. This was true in 2016, it was true in 2017, and it was true tonight, on the 2026 Oscars red carpet.
Like clockwork, the presenter arrived dressed all in white. Though she's worn naked dresses and embellished styled in previous years (more on that, ahead), today's Dior gown featured a structured bodice, with elegant draping and a dramatic slit on the skirt. Though she skipped out on any sequins or beads, Chopra-Jonas made an impact with a feather-like fringe trim, which gave her look a distinct Old Hollywood feel.
Diamonds and sapphires on her ornate Bulgari High Jewelry necklace, were the actor's only source of sparkle—and sparkle they did. She completed the look with black pointed-toe heels, matching the flecks in her skirt's feathers.Article continues below
Tonight marks Chopra-Jonas's third time at the annual Academy Awards. She walked the red carpet for the first time back in 2016, when she wore a mesh naked dress from Zuhair Murad. The naked number was was embellished with ivory blooms and had a metallic belt detail.
The following year, she RSVPed "yes" for the second time, arriving in yet another all-white outfit. This time, she chose a strapless Ralph & Russo gown with a geometric print made of silver and white triangles.
Chopra's streak of white dresses could even extend to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party—though we'll have to wait a few hours to know for sure. Either way, this is a tradition I can get behind.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.