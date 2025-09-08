Not much surprises me anymore after working in fashion for almost a decade. Latex dresses that look like you just took a dip in the pool? Normal. Fur-covered loafer mules? Standard street style! So, it’s no shock that I’m already on board with fall 2025’s most controversial fashion trends. Not only are they surprisingly chic, but I’m already brainstorming ways to incorporate them into my typically non-controversial style.

If you've been paying attention to the fashion cycle, it's easy to track the life cycles of these trends and to identify their origins. Fall's continued boho influence created the balloon pant trend. Bead-style necklaces emerged as a jewelry trend alongside ever-popular cowboy boots, and now the two have merged to revive the bolo tie. Even pre-layered tops and the dresses-over-pants look are back from the early aughts graveyard, serving as the perfect excuse to make even your most basic T-shirts, tank tops, and summer dresses feel new after months of everyday wear.

Trust me—there is something on this list for everyone. Even the minimalists amongst us can get behind incorporating a sleek glove boot into their fall shoe rotation, right? Ahead, get enough inspiration to test the waters.

Balloon Pants

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Tired of your summer linen pants? Try a pair of balloon pants this fall. Fashion girls have already embraced the look in Copenhagen, so it was only a matter of time before it made its way to America.

Pre-Layered Pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pre-layered tops eliminate the hassle of layering your tops. They're the perfect example of one-and-done shopping. My favorites include a cashmere sweater from J.Crew that will instantly refresh my knitwear rotation and a piece from Zara that features not one, but three lightweight layers.

Bolo Ties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I was a latecomer to the bead necklace trend and have spent much of the last week searching for my perfect piece. Along that journey, however, I noticed a new trend emerging: bolo ties. This is the under-the-radar trend I predict will be everywhere this season at New York Fashion Week, so get ahead of it now.

Glove Boots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Put away your 2010s-era sock boots and invest in their cooler older sister, the leather glove boot. Fashion features editor Emma Childs has already named them one of her top fall boot styles to buy. Characterized by their micro-heel and ultra-snug fit around the ankle and calf, these are just edgy enough to spice up your wardrobe without going over the top.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sneaker Mules

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As part of my job, I monitor the biggest sneaker trends of the year, so I've been thinking about sneaker mules for months. Finally, there's a shoe perfectly designed for when you're rushing out the door but still want to look cool.

Dresses Over Pants

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you were a tween between 2004 and 2008, you probably look back on the dresses-over-pants trend with a mix of cringe and nostalgic longing. It's officially back for 2025, but without the Libby Lu "more is more" styling vibe. Instead, choose simple silhouettes like summer's smocked dresses or lacy slips and pair them with classic denim washes for a cool-girl approved look.