Reese Witherspoon has been America's princess for decades. (Legally Blonde was practically her crowning glory.) Turns out, a beloved handbag brand connects her to an actual royal: Princess Kate.

Witherspoon is knee-deep in her press tour for The Morning Show, ahead of its Season 4 premiere on Sept. 17. A week prior, she channeled her character's on-the-air persona in a polished skirt set and DeMellier bag. She chose the Midi New York straight from the London label's best-sellers list.

It can be carried as a top-handle or crossbody; Witherspoon chose the built-in tubular handles. Contrary to its older sister, the New York, the Midi is made to carry only the essentials—maybe an 11" laptop. The $575 purse is available in over ten neutral colorways, including off-white, gray, burgundy, and Witherspoon's black. No matter which shade catches your eye, it features a small grain leather finish.

Reese Witherspoon boarded the DeMellier bandwagon with the Midi New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

DeMellier The Midi New York $595 at DeMellier

So what's the royal connection? Princess Kate fancies DeMellier's fall bags, too. She prefers the label's micro-mini models, as opposed to a Witherspoon-approved tote. In May 2025, Kate was spotted with the Nano Montreal in tow, a $450 purse no bigger than an iPhone 16. Unlike the Midi New York, the leather sides fold inside, where you can attach crossbody straps. The Deep Toffee colorway matched her Ralph Lauren pumps, also in a summery tan tint.

Princess Kate was spotted with the micro-mini Nano Montreal in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, back to the Midi New York. Mere months after the triangular tote's launch in late 2024, it ended up on Katie Holmes's arm. In March 2025, she went with Witherspoon's top-handle style, except in the Mocha Suede finish.

It joined Holmes's closet around the rise of Mocha Mousse, Pantone's official color of 2025. As the only warm-toned piece in her outfit, the Midi New York was impossible to miss. The local paired it with a gray blazer, black straight-leg jeans, and chunky white sneakers.

In March, Katie Holmes added the suede Midi New York to her rotation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In my eyes, DeMellier is the Coach of London. Its designs walk the line between timeless and classic, delivering styles suitable for royals and celebrities alike. Reese Witherspoon may be the latest A-lister to shop its totes, but I know she won't be the last.

