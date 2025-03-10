Katie Holmes Styles Two Servings of 2025's Biggest Foodie Color Trends Into Her Zimmermann Paris Fashion Week Show Outfit
Butter yellow and chocolate brown are one delectable pairing.
Touching down at Zimmermann's Paris Fashion Week show on March 10, Katie Holmes set aside her New York City formula of a big coat and trendy bag to feast on the most delectable spring 2025 color trends.
The director and actress ascended the steps into Zimmermann's Fall 2025 presentation in the sort of butter yellow look that would make even skeptics melt. She paired a slightly oversize jacket from the house with billowing cargo pants in the sunshiney hue, cinched with an open tortoiseshell belt. (According to the brand, the shade is actually "lemon.")
Holmes's sampling of buzzy color trends, seen on runways from Prada and Chanel to Miu Miu and Chloé, didn't stop with her intentionally oversize separates. The star also proved her colorblocking prowess by matching a chocolate brown plunge bodysuit to a creamy leather bag by the brand. She let the ruched, gold-hardware accented style hang in the crook of her arm while she posed for the cameras, strands of diamond necklaces glinting above her bodysuit.
Katie Holmes has lately shown off a sweet tooth, sartorially speaking. Her taste in bag trends of late has included a chocolate brown belted style by Toteme and a similarly Hershey-hued DeMellier tote. Butter yellow goes back even further in her wardrobe: Throughout summer 2024, she completed errands around the city in a sunbeam-shaded T-shirt. Then in the fall, she swapped the light layer for a butter yellow coat by Banana Republic.
The Zimmermann show marks Katie Holmes's first appearance on the Paris Fashion Week circuit this season. There are only two days left on the calendar, but there's plenty of room for the star in the grand finale front rows like Chanel and Miu Miu. And personally, I'd love to see Holmes try tangerine orange or bon bon pink for either.
