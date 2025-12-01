Rihanna and I's post-Thanksgiving schedules looked very different this weekend. I navigated my food coma in various loungewear sets, whereas Rihanna wasted no time resuming her designer-clad streak. Finally, on November 30, the singer's styling of a rare Fendi Baguette motivated me to return to real clothes.

With her fridge still (presumably) stocked with turkey and stuffing, Rihanna traded Thanksgiving leftovers for reservations at Caviar Russe, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Midtown New York City. Photographers captured her brown color story, which would've looked right at home at a Thanksgiving dinner. A plunging bodysuit began Rihanna's solo night-out look, which barely peeked out from beneath her statement outerwear. She tucked it into cool-toned taupe trousers from JW Anderson (the label run by Jonathan Anderson, when he's not at Dior's helm.) Clearly, Rihanna supports every avenue of the creative director's innovation.

Continuing her month-long fur streak, Rihanna styled a mink shawl in lieu of a traditional jacket. Brown, white, and beige shearling stretched from the slouchy neckline to an elongated hem. The brand behind the wrap coat remains a mystery, but judging by her other fur, it's an impressive vintage find in mint condition.

A post-Thanksgiving food coma was no match for Rihanna. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A single shearling piece met Rihanna's self-imposed rich-mom quota (and then some). She paired the coat-shawl hybrid with a rare fur-covered bag from Fendi. At this point, the singer is a professional Baguette shopper; her collection boasts more than ten one-of-a-kind silhouettes.

The ivory shearling model—featuring black leather and yellow gold hardware—is her newest addition. It seems she sourced the collector's item from Italian secondhand site Vintage To Go for upwards of $2,000. Fendi's Spring 2025 runway show, however, debuted similar full-fur Baguettes.

Fendi Mamma Baguette Medium Beige Shearling Bag $4,500 at FENDI US

A Michelin-starred restaurant called for sneaker-free style, so Rihanna swapped her Puma Speedcats for vintage Miu Miu pumps. Two-tone crocodile covered every element, including needle-thin stilettos. The animal-print heels are currently available on eBay for $650, suggesting they're from a limited-edition collection.

Miu Miu Leather Vernice Croc Pumps $650 at eBay

Rihanna frosted her wrists, fingers, and décolletage with copious amounts of diamond bracelets, rings, and necklaces, all of which popped against her multi-color fur. Even her sunglasses, courtesy of Bottega Veneta, followed the designer motif set by her accessories.

Bottega Veneta Osservatorio Aviator Sunglasses $655 at Mytheresa

In the end, Rihanna's seasonal selects fit right in with her regular restaurant-worthy rotation. A few weeks earlier, Rihanna joined A$AP Rocky at Paris's César dressed in a fur Prada coat and an enviable Alaïa handbag. Is there such thing as a Michelin star of style? She deserves it.