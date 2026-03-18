One of Rihanna's many styling superpowers is in the palm of her hand—the one carrying her rare designer handbags, that is. Her collection can turn even the most casual outfit formula into a high-low styling seminar. For example, on March 17, RiRi instantly elevated cuffed jeans and a leather jacket by carrying an 11-year-old, Louis Vuitton collector's item.

After a month in L.A., Rihanna and A$AP Rocky resurfaced on New York City's street style scene. The Fenty Beauty mogul opted out of classic winter outerwear in favor of luxe layers: an oversize, brown turtleneck beneath an equally-baggy leather bomber jacket. Then, the wide-leg jeans enthusiast didn't slip on her indigo pair and call it a day. This time, Rihanna folded each loose-fitting hem upward toward capri-pant heights. The cropped, DIY'd denim spotlighted her favorite Amina Muaddi snakeskin boots. Rihanna's street style set became a lot less relatable once her Louis Vuitton bag joined the mix.

Rihanna elevated her jeans and leather jacket with a rare Louis Vuitton bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

While perusing her closet's Louis Vuitton section, Rihanna strolled right past her Speedy bags to one of the label's most exclusive silhouettes: the circa-2014 "Bag With Holes" from LV's collaboration with Comme des Garçons. The four-figure find featured the top-handle straps and monogrammed body of Louis Vuitton's tall Sac Plat model, except asymmetrical gaps punctured the Vachetta leather. The holes are so large, you can see the drawstring, brown interior tote—and its branded canvas—clear as day.

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Louis Vuitton and Comme des Garçons revived the iconic tote in black in 2021. Just like its predecessor, it sold out within days, though. Both "Bag With Holes" versions are available on secondhand sites for upwards of $5,500. Rihanna went the vintage route late last year—she didn't debut the 2014 design's perforated exterior until Dec. 5, 2025.

Louis Vuitton x Comme Des Garçons Pre-Owned 2014 With Holes Tote Bag | One Size $9,806 at Farfetch

Rihanna can always count on Louis Vuitton best-sellers to dress up her denim. She's stayed loyal to the unlikely duo since 2008, after all. Most recently, a vintage, fur Louis Vuitton Papillon Bag felt just as nostalgically chic as her denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo for a January walk. Take it from RiRi: Don't save your four-figure handbags for "a special event." Your mid-Tuesday errands and everyday cuffed jeans deserve just as much LV-induced whimsy.

Shop Jeans and Bags Inspired by Rihanna

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