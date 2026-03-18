Expert High-Low Styling Is Pairing a Rare Louis Vuitton Bag With Cuffed Jeans Like Rihanna
It hasn't failed her once in almost two decades.
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One of Rihanna's many styling superpowers is in the palm of her hand—the one carrying her rare designer handbags, that is. Her collection can turn even the most casual outfit formula into a high-low styling seminar. For example, on March 17, RiRi instantly elevated cuffed jeans and a leather jacket by carrying an 11-year-old, Louis Vuitton collector's item.
After a month in L.A., Rihanna and A$AP Rocky resurfaced on New York City's street style scene. The Fenty Beauty mogul opted out of classic winter outerwear in favor of luxe layers: an oversize, brown turtleneck beneath an equally-baggy leather bomber jacket. Then, the wide-leg jeans enthusiast didn't slip on her indigo pair and call it a day. This time, Rihanna folded each loose-fitting hem upward toward capri-pant heights. The cropped, DIY'd denim spotlighted her favorite Amina Muaddi snakeskin boots. Rihanna's street style set became a lot less relatable once her Louis Vuitton bag joined the mix.
While perusing her closet's Louis Vuitton section, Rihanna strolled right past her Speedy bags to one of the label's most exclusive silhouettes: the circa-2014 "Bag With Holes" from LV's collaboration with Comme des Garçons. The four-figure find featured the top-handle straps and monogrammed body of Louis Vuitton's tall Sac Plat model, except asymmetrical gaps punctured the Vachetta leather. The holes are so large, you can see the drawstring, brown interior tote—and its branded canvas—clear as day.Article continues below
Louis Vuitton and Comme des Garçons revived the iconic tote in black in 2021. Just like its predecessor, it sold out within days, though. Both "Bag With Holes" versions are available on secondhand sites for upwards of $5,500. Rihanna went the vintage route late last year—she didn't debut the 2014 design's perforated exterior until Dec. 5, 2025.
Rihanna can always count on Louis Vuitton best-sellers to dress up her denim. She's stayed loyal to the unlikely duo since 2008, after all. Most recently, a vintage, fur Louis Vuitton Papillon Bag felt just as nostalgically chic as her denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo for a January walk. Take it from RiRi: Don't save your four-figure handbags for "a special event." Your mid-Tuesday errands and everyday cuffed jeans deserve just as much LV-induced whimsy.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.