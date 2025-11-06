The paparazzi just gifted Rihanna and A$AP Rocky any fashion couple's dream holiday card. After their November 5 date night in Paris, the pair posed for an unofficial photoshoot with complementary fur coats. (They can photoshop their three kids in later.)

Steps away from the Arc de Triomphe, Rihanna and A$AP scored a reservation at César, one of their favorite Italian hotspots. (They cozied up there last Valentine's Day.) The post-dinner photos could've been straight from a high-fashion campaign, where the couple matched each other's energy in high-low looks.

The Fenty Beauty founder served face all while wearing a plain white T-shirt. She elevated it with her first fur of the season: a hip-length peacoat topped in teddy bear chocolate brown fuzz. Its oversize lapels made for the perfect props—Rihanna played with them as the cameras flashed.

RiRi adores the look of fur outerwear and jeans together. The wide-leg pair she tried on this outing was even more proof.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky embodied couple goals in matching shearling styles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This time last year, Rihanna regularly paired jeans and fur with Bottega Veneta work boots. They've since been replaced with a pointy black pair. Next, the A-lister debuted her newest designer handbag, courtesy of Alaïa. Contrary to her beloved leather Le Teckels, its $3,100 east-west silhouette tapped into the suede bag trend.

Should Rihanna have stopped there, her look still would've inspired a fashion girl or two. But it would've felt incomplete without four-figure bling. Her signature necklace stack made its return, including her favorite Marie Lichtenberg pendant, ringing up for $40,200. It complemented her earring cuffs, also in yellow gold, from Briony Raymond.

A$AP Rocky followed his girlfriend's lead in a slightly-lighter fur. His statement coat stretched down below each knee, covering a neutral button-down and baggy jeans. He maximized the fur motif with a Chanel hat and an oversize tote bag, which hailed from his creative agency, AWGE.

Chanel's Spring 2026 cap-toe shoes returned to Rocky's rotation mere days after the 2025 CFDA Awards. He accepted the Fashion Icon trophy—which Rihanna earned 10 years ago—in full Chanel, on November 3.

It's tradition for families to match in holiday photos: the uglier the sweaters, the better. Thanks to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, we now know it's possible to coordinate without cringing.

