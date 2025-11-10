Thanks to Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker has first dibs on any Fendi bag she could possibly want from now until eternity. Carrie Bradshaw carried the iconic Baguette to It-bag status in the early aughts, and Parker has been known to still love the style to this day. Still, it seems she's swapping the shoulder bag for one of the brand's most viral accessories from the Spring 2026 runway.

Parker arrived at the 2025 Booker Prize ceremony (she was a judge in this year's competition) in London on November 10 with Fendi's latest take on the Peekaboo front and center. Once again, she styled herself in a witchy corseted dress, which could've been plucked straight from her Hocus Pocus costume rack. What made the mauve, velvet-trimmed midi feel less Sarah Sanderson-esque, more runway-worthy, however, was her bag: She carried the brown, single-strapped top-handle Peekaboo showcased on the Spring 2026 runway, which kicked off what Marie Claire calls the "Pickpocket-Friendly Handbag" trend. Its chocolate, calfskin leather exterior (which matched her pointy pumps) drooped down to reveal an inside layer of lavender sequins.

Sarah Jessica Parker gave pickpocket-friendly bags a go with the trend's queen bee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The playful use of paillettes made the Peekaboo, a style first introduced in 2009, a "dream for quiet dressers, from the neutral 'goes with everything' leather to the practical, phone-wallet-keys-Kindle-sized compartments," wrote Halie LeSavage, Marie Claire's senior news fashion editor, after it appeared on the Fendi Spring 2026 runway.

The reimagined Peekaboos created a "colorful sense of ease," which appeals to fashion's introverted extroverts—Parker included. Though she missed the Spring 2026 show, I presume the actor watched the livestream like the rest of us: in awe from home. Clearly, the trapezoidal tote and its sequin surprise caught Parker's eye.

Give it up for the side of the Peekaboo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

SJP's Fendi Peekaboo premiered just weeks ago during Milan Fashion Week. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Other Fendi Peekaboo renditions flung open to reveal chartreuse fringe, lilac suede, and even pixelated sequins beneath bubblegum pink faux fur. Similar single-strap styles dominated the Spring 2026 shows: Dior and Chanel to Loewe and Tod's all left their handbags purposely undone.

"Watching Fendi’s gaping Peekaboo bag come down the runway, I felt the urge to reach through my screen and snap it safely closed," wrote Emma Childs, Marie Claire's fashion features editor, of the nascent trend. "Despite its pervasiveness on the Paris and Milan Fashion Week runways, a one-sided handbag, designed to splay open, is risky business."

Still, Parker is one of the first brave stars to wear it out.

