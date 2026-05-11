Moms deserve to be off-duty on Mother's Day, but motherly multitasking doesn't stop for the second Sunday in May. Even Rihanna had to juggle it all on May 10: She carried not one, but two highly-coveted designer handbags with her date night suit set.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's kids, RZA, Riot, and Rocki, stayed home while mom and dad hit the town in head-to-toe designer outfits. Still, the pop star's hands were full outside New York City's Cucina Alba restaurant. First, she slung a Chanel Cruise 2025 crossbody flap bag over her shoulder, right where Rocki would normally be.

Rihanna wore not one, but two designer handbags for Mother's Day dinner with A$AP Rocky. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She chose her most summery bag of the season so far against a season-defying, all-black suit. Raffia covered every square inch of the $10,600, Mini Flap Bag. Its interlocking, double-C closure matched the turnlocks on A$AP Rocky's quilted, burgundy Chanel tote. Perhaps her brand ambassador boyfriend brought the beach bag home after the Cruise 2026 show last month. We know their daughter, Rocki, got a souvenir straight from Matthieu Blazy's studio.

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Rihanna didn't just support her boyfriend's favorite fashion house. The longtime Dior darling offset the Chanel of it all with Jonathan Anderson's new Medium Dior Crunchy Bag. The $4,600, Spring 2026 tote was twice the size of her Flap Bag, and featured glossy burgundy leather, puffed-up quilting, plus a slouchy zip-top opening. She debuted it earlier in the weekend, alongside high-vamp Phoebe Philo flats, wide-leg jeans, and a fitted blazer.

Late last month, the Grammy winner cradled the emerald green color like a clutch. There are three more shades—beige, black, and butter yellow—should Rihanna need another easy-to-elevate bag that multitasks as well as she does.

Beyond the "opposites attract" bags, Rihanna slipped on her tried-and-true snakeskin stilettos from Amina Muaddi. She adores pairing the VIP-beloved brand's best-sellers with separate Chanel and Dior purses.

She also started doubling up on designer bags years ago. Back in 2019, Rihanna stacked two pastel Lady Diors on top of each other. This summer could be another season for bag duos, especially if you're a mom on-the-go like her.

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TOPICS Rihanna Dior Chanel